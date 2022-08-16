REI Systems Awarded $8M PETS Contract to Advance Innovation at NASA

STERLING, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leading provider of technology solutions, was awarded the NASA Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) Platform Engineering and Technology Services (PETS) contract. The NASA SBIR/STTR Program funds the research, development, and demonstration of innovative technologies with significant potential for commercialization. The program empowers small technology businesses, including underrepresented groups such as women and minority-owned businesses, to participate in federal Research and Development (R&D) efforts to drive NASA missions, provide societal benefit, and grow the U.S. economy.

REI Systems won the contract based on its long history of supporting NASA's mission and its proven success in delivering federal government's best-in-class, modern software solutions that leverage data analytics, DevSecOps, agile, and customer experience. Under the NASA PETS contract, REI Systems will utilize a "product mindset" rooted in user research and human-centered design principles to deliver a new and innovative cloud-based platform, with a hyper-focus on agile principles and open-source technologies. This new platform will enable the SBIR/STTR team to better match NASA technology needs with small businesses that can meet those needs.

REI Systems Vice President, Samidha Manu said, "We are proud to support small businesses from the start of their growth journey, from proposal through successfully transitioning their technology to meet NASA's needs." CEO Shyam Salona added, "NASA was REI's first customer, and it fills me with enormous pride that we can continue to support their mission 33 years later."

REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions.

