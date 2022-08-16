RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference Provides Franchisees with Valuable Resources to Help Grow Their Businesses Amid a Changing Market

The annual event featured renowned speakers and business-growth opportunities for conference attendees

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,100 RE/MAX leaders and guests gathered at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN this week for the global real estate franchisor's 2022 RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference (BOC). The three-day event included many BOC staples – Opening General Session, impactful speakers, networking opportunities, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® Auction, Approved Supplier Marketplace, and a full range of educational sessions focused on brokerage strategies, technology and the overwhelming value of a productive culture.

RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO Nick Bailey began the Opening General Session by noting the rebalancing of the housing market and the opportunities a slower market creates for brokerages that are able to help agents close more sales in less frenzied conditions. Bailey pointed to the historic resilience of the RE/MAX network during slower economic times, and encouraged attendees to stay focused on supporting their agents with the best tools and resources.

"The question for me is not whether people will buy and sell homes," he said. "The question is who are the agents who are going to be helping people buy and sell during this market? Times like these are when RE/MAX shines because of the level of productivity in our network."

During the Opening General Session, Bailey also highlighted the new enterprise relationship with Inside Real Estate that will give affiliates in company-owned regions in the U.S. and Canada access to the kvCORE platform – branded "MAX/Tech powered by kvCORE" – at no additional cost. Bailey was joined on stage by Inside Real Estate CEO Joe Skousen and the two outlined why the relationship is such a good fit with each business leader viewing success as a part of their companies' DNA.

Citing another initiative aimed at helping entrepreneurs build their businesses through RE/MAX resources, Bailey recounted details of the recently announced Team Pilot Program. The pilot, designed to incentivize the growth of existing RE/MAX teams, strengthen retention, and – especially – help Broker/Owners recruit teams of six or more licensees, is available for eligible brokers who opt in within the states of California, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey and Texas.

The session also featured a live conversation between Amy Lessinger, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Region Development, and Steve Murray, industry expert and partner, RealTrends Consulting, on mergers, acquisitions and conversions. The climate is ripe for brokerages to use M&A as a growth strategy – and RE/MAX, LLC can help in such transactions, advised Lessinger.

"We want to help RE/MAX brokers with their growth strategy, helping them grow exponentially rather than one agent at a time," said Lessinger. "RE/MAX has the strategy and team in place to help match business owners looking to exit or grow at a larger scale."

Attendees also had the opportunity to hear from RE/MAX Chairman and Co-Founder Dave Liniger, who offered a fascinating look at how the network's past aligns with its present and future. Although RE/MAX has changed and evolved since its founding nearly 50 years ago, Liniger said, the roots of its success – service, professionalism, productivity – remain as evident and relevant as ever.

Keynote speaker Vernice "Flygirl" Armour, America's first Black female combat pilot and celebrated author, discussed strategies for accomplishing goals, encouraging the audience to rev up their businesses and "get gutsy."

Bailey ended his remarks thanking the RE/MAX network for their incredible productivity as well as Dave and RE/MAX Vice Chair of the Board and Co-Founder Gail Liniger for the lasting legacy they've built at RE/MAX. "We're a financially strong, profitable company and much of that can be credited to how Dave and Gail started this business." Nodding to the competitive nature of many RE/MAX agents, Bailey joked this company is built on the backs of agents fighting for the listing but lifting each other up along the way.

The conference concluded on Tuesday with a notable address from Scott Hamilton, Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion figure skater. RE/MAX Broker/Owners will gather again next year for the 2023 BOC conference in Chicago, August 6-8.

