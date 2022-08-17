Vitalik Buterin to Discuss Ethereum's Upcoming 'Merge' in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- De University of Ethereum (UETH), a decentralized global educational platform initiated by the Ethereum community, today has announced the initial speakers attending its "Ethereum a New Era." The top minds in Ethereum will take center court at Chase Center in San Francisco on August 28.

The all-star lineup includes Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder of Ethereum; Justin Drake, Core Researcher of Ethereum Foundation; Aya Miyaguchi, Executive Director of Ethereum Foundation; Aditya Asgaonkar, Core Researcher of Ethereum Foundation; Dankrad Feist of Ethereum Foundation; Danny Ryan, Core Researcher of Ethereum Foundation; Cy Li, Director of UETH; Keith Chen, Co-Founder of SNZ as well as many other blockchain projects heads and research leaders. The full, updated list can be found at go.ueth.org

This event is open to blockchain enthusiasts as well as industry experts. The attendees will have unparalleled access to inspiring keynote speeches, panel discussions, Q&A sessions and networking opportunities.

Keynotes and panels at the event are set to address some of the most important questions from the community — from the process of PoS to consensus safety, layer 2 decentralization, blockchain regulation, and Ethereum's road to mass adoption.

"The Ethereum network could be made more secure, transactions sped up and costs lowered after the merge," said Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum. "It also opens Ethereum up to more upgrades and a green future for blockchain." Vitalik Buterin and core Ethereum developers will attend Ethereum a New Era on August 28 at Chase Center to speak on the upcoming Merge and what the future of blockchain entails.

Please find a link below to sign up and redeem your ticket for Ethereum: a New Era

go.ueth.org

This event is sponsored by SNZ, a crypto-native and community-oriented incubator and venture capital firm. SNZ and the team have been active for community building, incubation and investment, as one of the earliest backers of Ethereum. SNZ will continue to be a long term investor and supporter for the Ethereum ecosystem.

About UETH

De University of Ethereum (UETH) is a decentralized non profit community educational organization. UETH carries the mission for mass adoption of the Ethereum network. The goal for UETH is to establish a systematic and intuitive learning process for students of Ethereum at all levels.

