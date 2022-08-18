1,000 Florida Adults Graduate High School Through Public Libraries and Career Online High School

High school completion leads to increased earnings and contribution to local economy, plus higher postsecondary enrollment rates

Scholarships offered to Florida residents who can graduate through their public library for free

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Career Online High School today announced that 1,000 Florida adults have earned their high school diplomas through their local libraries. A leader in adult high school education, COHS has been delivered in FL libraries since 2015. It is available to residents ages 19+ through scholarships in 200+ library locations throughout the state. Learn more at the FL COHS website .

The potential impact of 1,000 new graduates in terms of earnings, contribution, and postsecondary enrollment is shown in this infographic. The program—which includes an entry-level certificate in areas like manufacturing, health care, professional skills, and childcare—aligns to The Florida 2030 Blueprint , which emphasizes building a talent pipeline, increasing employability skills and postsecondary completion, and reducing childhood poverty.

"COHS is an important pathway to improved financial, education, and career prospects for the more than 2.5 million FL adults who did not complete high school," said district Superintendent of Schools Dr. Howard Liebman. "Over 76% of our graduates plan to pursue further education through local community colleges, state universities, and vocational programs."

For residents, finishing high school through their libraries has proven the stepping stone to career progression:

Latoya Freelove ( Broward County Libraries ): "I felt incomplete without my high school diploma. I wanted to do this to have a better future for my child and myself. I feel more optimistic. I'm now a Supervisor at the United States Postal Service."

Jasmine Camacho ( Largo Public Library ): "I'm currently working as a CNA. I want to sign up for college to become an RN and get my bachelor's."

About COHS

COHS is part of Smart Horizons Career Online Education, the world's first accredited online school district. COHS was designed to reengage adults in the education system and prepare them for the workplace or postsecondary education. 13,500+ students have graduated from the district and COHS is available in 2,000+ U.S. library locations. shcoe.org .

