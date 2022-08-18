Choice Hotels Recognized Among Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by Entrepreneur

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has been recognized as a top franchise for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by Entrepreneur magazine. The first-ever ranking conducted by the publication named Choice Hotels among the top 50 brands in the franchising industry who exemplify an enterprise-wide commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

"Cultivating an inclusive culture – in which diversity of thought, background and experience are celebrated – is a commitment driven at the top of the organization that extends to every facet of the company, from our corporate associates to our franchise owners and their guests," said Patrick Cimerola, chief human resources officer, Choice Hotels. "This latest ranking by Entrepreneur isn't just a testament to our ability to live out Choice's brand promise of ensuring everyone who walks through our doors feel welcome, wanted, and respected, but speaks to the many initiatives our company continues to undertake to fuel diversity and equitable opportunity across the entire hotel industry."

Choice Hotels has a long history of creating and supporting a diverse associate and franchisee base. For nearly 20 years, the company's industry-leading emerging markets team has been dedicated to making small business ownership a reality for underrepresented and minority entrepreneurs. Since the program began, the company has awarded and financially supported over 310 franchise agreements with underrepresented minority and veteran entrepreneurs, including 24 deals awarded last year despite the pandemic. Earlier this year, in an effort to expand its support, the company developed the newly enhanced HERtels by Choice, a program that leverages a multi-faceted approach to advance and empower women hotel ownership.

All of the companies recognized as Entrepreneur's first-ever Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion list were chosen editorially. Publication editors based their decisions on information submitted by the companies as well as their own independent research. Brands were selected for a variety of reasons. Some offer franchise fee discounts and other assistance to help those who identify as Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), women, or LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs. Some promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in other ways, including the communities they serve and the services they offer; initiatives and programs they have implemented at both the corporate and franchise level; representation among their leadership team, franchisees, and employees; and more.

"Entrepreneur's first-ever selection of brands to our new Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion list highlights the extraordinary efforts the franchising industry has made to diversify its ranks," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "The companies recognized by our editorial team underscore some of the ways that several franchise brands have focused on championing the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion and are providing meaningful and accessible opportunities for everyone to live their dream of being an entrepreneur."

To view Choice Hotels in Entrepreneur's list, check out the "50 Champions of Diversity'' feature in the September issue of Entrepreneur magazine on newsstands now or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/432780.

For more information about Choice Hotels' commitment to diversity and inclusion Reach out to our dedicated emerging markets team visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/diversity.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. On August 11, 2022, Choice acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

