Four Seasons Expands in Egypt with Addition of Three New Luxury Hotel and Residential Projects

Four Seasons Expands in Egypt with Addition of Three New Luxury Hotel and Residential Projects

Building on the long-term partnership with Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), Four Seasons to expand Egyptian collection with a new hotel and residential community in New Cairo Capital, a new hotel in Luxor and additional Private Residences in Sharm El Sheikh as part of its multi-million-dollar expansion

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, in partnership with real estate development corporation Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG), announces plans for an extensive portfolio expansion in Egypt with the addition of new hotels, residential offerings and significant property enhancements.

Four Seasons Expands in Egypt with Addition of Three New Luxury Hotel and Residential Projects (PRNewswire)

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Cairo Capital at Madinaty and Four Seasons Hotel Luxor will be introduced in Egypt through this upcoming phase of strategic growth, further building upon the latest multi-million dollar property enhancements at Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Sharm El Sheikh, which doubled the offerings of the existing property with new accommodations, dining outlets, leisure activities, and more.

"Egypt is an important destination in Four Seasons history, as it marked our brand's entry into the Middle East 22 years ago. Our continued expansion illustrates our ongoing commitment to the region, and all that it has to offer for luxury travellers and homeowners," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management. "TMG has long been an integral development partner for our projects in Cairo at Nile Plaza, Alexandria at San Stefano and Sharm El Sheikh. We are thrilled to continue our exceptional work together, providing guests and residents in Egypt with unmatched luxury experiences through our collection of new hotel and residential offerings."

Introducing Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Cairo Capital at Madinaty

Located in the heart of the capital's new evolution, New Cairo Capital is a global destination that stands entirely on its own. Anticipated to open in 2025 and set within the extraordinary Madinaty development on 185 hectares (460 acres) of verdant parkland, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Cairo Capital at Madinaty will be a captivating destination for those who wish to visit the ancient metropolis of Cairo and effortlessly explore the modern extension of the iconic capital city.

Each with world-class amenities and surrounded by lush gardens, the Hotel will feature 346 rooms and suites, while the Private Residences will be comprised of 107 villas and 80 luxury residences.

The villas will range from 721 to 1,847 square metres (7,761 to 19,881 square feet) with six configurations featuring a contemporary design, floor-to-ceiling windows, rooftop gardens, limestone finishings and private pools, all reminiscent of majestic Egyptian palaces, while luxury residences will range from 221 to 670 square metres (2,379 to 7,212 square feet) with five configurations.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Cairo Capital at Madinaty will bring to life an enchanting culinary experience for guests and residents alike. Gourmet restaurant and bar options will include a waterfront restaurant at the centre of the property with several private dining, al fresco, international and Egyptian-inspired outlets sprinkled throughout the expansive property.

The Hotel and Private Residences will also feature a standalone spa and fitness facility. Across several private treatment rooms, an extensive array of tennis and multi-sport courts, guided group classes, and state-of-the-art fitness equipment, visitors will be treated to an intentional space that has been designed for the art of wellbeing.

Setting the stage for remarkable events, the Hotel's ballroom features striking vaulted ceilings and generous outdoor event lawn space to accommodate occasions big and small among loved ones and colleagues.

Off property, the dynamic destination will offer guests, residents and their families easy access to additional gourmet restaurants, world-class golf courses, exceptional retail outlets, private schools and a full suite of attractions for all to enjoy in New Cairo Capital and Madinaty.

The property is being designed by the legendary Pierre Yves-Rochon, who has also worked on Four Seasons properties in Paris, Megève, Bahrain Bay, Doha, Florence, and more.

Introducing Four Seasons Hotel Luxor

Perched on the Nile River in the south of Egypt, Luxor is one of the country's most storied destinations and considered to be one of the world's greatest ancient sites. Best known for its history as the ancient city of Thebes and its breathtaking Karnak and Luxor temple complexes, this impressively historic city acts as an open-air museum with some of Egypt's finest artifacts on grand display throughout.

Set to open in 2025, Four Seasons Hotel Luxor will include 200 guest rooms and suites, each with views of the Nile River, the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens. The Hotel will be located just south of the highly acclaimed Luxor Temple, which dates back to 1400 BC.

After a day of exploring the wonders of Luxor, guests will enjoy several restaurant and bar outlets, a tranquil spa, a fitness facility, multiple pools, luxury retail, a Kids For All Seasons program and a young adults centre. For those visiting for business or to host a special event, the property will feature expansive meeting and event spaces totalling 1,300 square metres (14,000 square feet).

WATG Architects, who have helped create Four Seasons experiences in Maui, Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Tianjin and a soon-to-come project in Hanoi will lead the design of the building, with Wimberly Interiors overseeing the interiors, who have worked on Four Seasons projects in Los Angeles and Maui.

Announcing New Four Seasons Private Residences at Sharm El Sheikh

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Sharm El Sheikh has introduced a new era of seaside luxury to what has been one of Egypt's most celebrated resorts since its opening 20 years ago. While the legendary service has remained the same, the property has now doubled in size following an exceptional enhancement project, with new accommodations, restaurants, recreational facilities and meeting spaces for travellers who seek a magical blend of mountains, desert and sea.

The expansion project includes the addition of 69 Private Residences to the existing collection of 77, giving luxury homeowners the very best of seaside living in Egypt. Overlooking crystal-clear waters and more than one kilometre (3,200 feet) of private beachfront, residents enjoy the property management and service expertise of Four Seasons dedicated residential team as well as priority access to the amenities and offerings of the newly expanded resort, which include twelve exciting culinary concepts, tennis courts, a golf course, fitness facilities, entry to one of the world's most renowned dive sites, and so much more.

The new residential offerings will be comprised of 25 villas and 44 chalets ranging from 195 to 240 square metres (2,100 to 2,600 square feet). The two-bedroom ensuite chalets will feature expansive living spaces with sophisticated interiors and private pools. The four-bedroom villas will include sea views, private pools, spacious open-air entertaining setups and will have a total gross area of 710 square metres (7,650 square feet). With only two in the collection, the five-bedroom villas will be custom designed to the owner's discretion and occupy expansion plots with uninterrupted views of the Red Sea.

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences New Cairo Capital at Madinaty and Four Seasons Hotel Luxor will join the brand's portfolio in Egypt including Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence, Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria at San Stefano and Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh.

With these latest residential additions, Four Seasons will now manage more than 300 Private Residences across multiple markets in Egypt. Private Residence owners enjoy the thoughtful integration of Four Seasons legendary service along with first-class design, hotel-inspired amenities, and a dedicated residential team. Whether owners are at home or abroad, Four Seasons is on hand to secure and maintain residences, providing added peace of mind and a seamless ownership experience.

To learn more about living with Four Seasons in Egypt, please see here.

To view more images, please see here.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 124 hotels and resorts, and 50 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Talaat Moustafa Group

Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) Holding is a leading conglomerate with special emphasis on developing integrated communities, including but not limited to mixed-use real estate and hospitality projects across Egypt's key cities, with a land bank of 53 million square meters. Driven by a sharp vision and a unique philosophy, TMG has shaped the urban landscape by developing luxurious, self-sustained cities and communities and an array of residential, commercial and hospitality projects nationwide. TMG excels at creating a unique template for community living and is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality of standards while continuously striving to lead for a new future-proof way of life with people at its core. The group has a strong track record of 50 years in the housing and real-estate development industry, having developed over 33 million square meters of land and sold over 90,000 units. TMG topped the Egyptian companies among the Forbes global list of the 50 most powerful real estate companies in the Middle East and North Africa 2021.

Media Contact:

Emily Borgeest

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts