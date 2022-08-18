Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis Announces Financial Advisors Brian Copeland and Zach Ungerott Named to The Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List 2022

St. Louis-based Wealth Management Advisors Recognized for Making a Significant Impression on Their Clients and Financial Industry

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis, a wealth management firm providing investment, financial and retirement planning services, announces advisors Brian Copeland, CPWA®, CFP®, and Zach Ungerott, CPWA®, CFP®, have been named to the Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List 2022 . The list highlights up-and-coming advisors across the country who are touted to ignite new energy and ideas in the financial industry.

"Brian and Zach have tremendous drive and a natural instinct for client service, so it's unsurprising they were honored with this year's recognition," said Omar Quershi, managing partner and investment strategist of Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis. "Their hard work and dedication during volatile times have been a driving force in our growth and we are excited to see their continued success in the future."

Copeland is partner and director of financial planning with the firm. In his role he oversees all aspects of the planning services the firm offers, including retirement planning, tax planning, risk management, and estate and budgeting analysis. He has an innate ability to analyze complex, sophisticated financial situations, identify any potential opportunities or gaps, and educate clients on solutions in a straightforward, simplistic manner.

Ungerott is a senior wealth advisor specializing in investment and retirement planning for business owners. He helps them understand and overcome many of the financial challenges they may face and works with them to implement advanced estate and tax planning strategies to meet their goals and protect their legacy.

To learn more about Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis, visit HightowerStLouis.com.

Methodology

Each year, Forbes partners with SHOOK research to develop the esteemed list. Recipients are selected through research interviews, compliance records, experience in the financial industry, assets under management and other qualitative and quantitative data. Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors must be under 40 years old and have worked in the financial industry for at least four years to be considered.

About Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis

Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. As an ensemble team of qualified, experienced financial professionals with a wide range of knowledge and skills, Hightower Wealth Advisors is a multi-faceted, multi-generational team that builds comprehensive financial plans that are more than just investments. For more information about Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis, please visit HightowerStLouis.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

MEDIA CONTACT

AdvisorPR®

702-685-7450

PR@AdvisorPR.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis