Inpixon Named Coworking Platform of the Year by 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced Inpixon Experience has been named Coworking Platform of the Year by the 2022 PropTech Breakthrough Awards . The PropTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology.

"The workplace is forever changed, and the total impact on today's workspaces is yet to be seen. How, when, where, and why people show up to work is a driving factor," said Leon Papkoff, executive vice president of Enterprise Apps for Inpixon. "In Inpixon's State of Indoor Intelligence 2022 report, we found that 49% of enterprise organizations are looking to optimize how they use their spaces. As a result, real estate leaders are turning to Inpixon Experience to offer the connectivity, flexibility and safety their tenants need and want, to boost real-estate ROI and tenant engagement."

Inpixon Experience drives mobility in the workplace and leads with a connected device, Internet of Things (IoT) strategy to deliver immersive and contextual on-site experiences for tenants and visitors -- important components of the hybrid workplace of the future. Key benefits of Inpixon Experience for commercial and corporate real estate portfolios include:

Occupancy dashboard : Allows management teams to see how office space is being used, leading to data-based decisions on best optimization of square footage.

Employee communication and engagement : Stimulates collaboration and productivity through in-app news feeds, real-time notifications, event listing, polls and surveys.

Automated desk, room, and service booking : Enables fully automated desk and room booking, facility service requests, and amenity reservations on-demand.

Search and navigation: Offers each tenant a live, interactive in-app map of their office, so employees can easily locate their opt-in colleagues, spaces and the amenities available to them, and to navigate via step-by-step directions.

"COVID-19 launched the world into an accelerated digital transformation and a new era of the future of work -- and real estate is no exception," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "In today's working world, employee experience is paramount, and how businesses improve it can vastly impact the viability of the business. Inpixon Experience enables commercial and corporate real estate businesses to provide tenants and their employees the tools they need to thrive and remain connected with colleagues while boosting productivity in their preferred working environment. We congratulate Inpixon Experience on winning the PropTech Breakthrough Coworking Platform of the Year award and look forward to its continued success in the real estate industry."

Learn more and request a personalized Inpixon Experience demonstration at https://www.inpixon.com/solutions/enterprise-apps/workplace-experience .

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , Twitter , and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19, global conflicts, inflation and other global events on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

