Former CEO of Uber-Acquired SaaS Startup Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Patrick Eldon as its newest Partner and Coach.

Patrick Eldon, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International (PRNewswire)

Eldon is an experienced chief executive and entrepreneur, serving as CEO of orderTalk Inc. from its launch as a SaaS company to its acquisition by Uber in 2018. Under Eldon's leadership, the company grew from a fledgling startup to a leading provider of digital ordering solutions for the restaurant industry, processing more than $1B in annual transactions. He led successful capital raises with both angel and venture capital investors, oversaw the expansion of the company to three continents, and led an exit process resulting in an acquisition by Uber Technologies.

"Patrick is an accomplished leader with the proven ability to Make BIG Happen. Having successfully helmed a tech startup from its launch to its acquisition by Uber, he is well-equipped to help other CEOs reach extraordinary growth," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "I am very pleased that Patrick is joining our team of elite executive coaches."

"I am excited to leverage the experience and expertise that I have developed over the course of my career to help companies Make BIG Happen," Eldon said.

Eldon started his career as an attorney and partner in a South African law firm where he specialized in maritime law, the enforcement of mortgages on ocean going vessels, and commercial fraud litigation as it related to maritime mortgages. He served on the law firm's executive leadership committee as well as chaired the marketing committee.

Eldon is married, lives in New York, and is expecting his first child in 2022. He is passionate about travel, gym, and the arts. He is also an angel investor and enjoys mentoring entrepreneurs and companies looking to grow, having a deep understanding of the challenges they face.

Eldon was recently a featured guest on the CEO Coaching International podcast, where he discussed "5 Keys to Scaling a SaaS Business."

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Patrick Eldon or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: CEOCoachingInternational.com/Coach/Patrick-Eldon/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEO Coaching International