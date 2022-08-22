Hilb Group Names Darren Cohen Carrier Relations and Insurance Strategy Leader; Builds on Focus to Strengthen Offerings for Clients and Agency Partners

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has appointed Darren Cohen as Senior Vice President, Carrier Relations and Insurance Strategy. The role is a new position and will report directly to Hilb Group Chief Operating Officer Jason Angus, and will continue to expand opportunities for clients and new agency partners.

Cohen came to Hilb Group in December 2020, when Hiram Cohen & Son Inc. joined the company. In his expanded role, Cohen will work closely with carriers to ensure agency access and to maximize the offerings for clients enterprise-wide. These efforts also encompass key initiatives to build additional insurance products and services, such as claims management and specialized practices in support of the broader business.

"I am thrilled to begin this role and for the potential of what we can accomplish," Cohen said. "Hilb Group has established a strong track record of growth, and I look forward to our next steps of continuing to enhance relationships with key strategic partners and build out the insurance platform."

"We are excited to have Darren Cohen take on this new responsibility," said Angus, "and to have a key agency leader grow into a role that enhances our broader company and strategic efforts. This position is particularly important, as we not only will continue to build upon our relationships and opportunities with carrier partners, but we will also offer greater capabilities and connections for our new agencies in doing so."

As a fourth generation agency leader at Hiram Cohen & Son, Darren Cohen has led the business in expansion of services including nearly tripling in size to encompass building the infrastructure and processes for greater growth. During his 25 years in the insurance business, Cohen's responsibilities include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the agency, managing client relationships, and negotiating complex insurance placements. Cohen will continue to serve clients in addition to his new responsibilities.

Beyond his agency responsibilities, Cohen is active in the community. He serves as a lecturer at the Columbia University School of Professional Studies, leading the Insurance section of the Retirement Planning and Insurance class where students earn a Masters of Professional Studies in Wealth Management. He is also involved in Guiding Eyes for the Blind, an organization that provides guide dogs to those who are visually impaired, and the Windward School for children with language-based learning disabilities. An avid golfer and instrument rated pilot, Cohen earned his undergraduate degree from Skidmore College and his J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law, and is admitted to practice law in New York State.

