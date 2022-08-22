KOAG Receives FDA Clearance for Vascette® HP Hemostatic Pad for Vascular Closure

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KOAG LLC, a Minneapolis-based medical device firm engaged in the design of innovative, topical vascular closure systems, announced today it received FDA clearance for its Vascette® HP device.

Vascette® is a unique, topical closure pad incorporating a proprietary, plant-derived hemostatic foam. The Vascette® patent-pending technology supports rapid hemostasis (blood stoppage) after cardiac catheterization without direct compression over the arterial puncture site (arteriotomy).

KOAG will exhibit the Vascette® HP at the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) congress in Minneapolis, September 30-Oct 2.

KOAG LLC is a privately held medical device organization headquartered in suburban Minneapolis, MN.

