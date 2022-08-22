Qualys Ranks #1 in Best Vulnerability Management Solution Category in the SC Awards 2022

Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) recognized by the industry for driving exceptional results in reducing risk for customers

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) has been recognized as the winner of the Best Vulnerability Management Solution category at the SC Awards 2022.

For 25 years, the SC Awards have recognized the best solutions that are innovatively advancing the practice of information security. The best vulnerability management solution category recognizes products that stand out in a crowded market, and drive unprecedented results in monitoring and identifying vulnerabilities based on risk before cybercriminals can exploit them and compromise systems.

Qualys VMDR seamlessly brings together discovery, assessment, detection and response to help organizations efficiently respond to threats. With its most recent update – VMDR 2.0 with TruRisk ™ – Qualys has helped redefine how organizations measure cyber risk and take actions to reduce risk quickly by allowing them to kickoff remediation workflows, prioritize remediation for critical issues and streamline responses and integrations with ITSM solutions. VMDR leverages the power of the Qualys Cloud Platform, which conducts 6+ billion IP scans/audits a year, with 84 million Cloud Agents across servers, endpoints, clouds and containers, resulting in 10+ trillion data points indexed on Elasticsearch Clusters – giving customers 2-second visibility.

"Having VMDR 2.0 with TruRisk helps us identify the most critical risks for our specific business, in our unique environment," said Brian Penn, Security Posture Manager at Aflac Inc. "The automation Qualys VMDR enables makes our teams more efficient, as they are focusing a lot less on managing spreadsheets and spending more time and effort on higher-value work like penetration testing, identifying blind spots and taking steps to reduce risk."

"We are honored to receive such prestigious recognition from the industry in the 25th year of the renowned SC Awards 2022. This recognition is a testament to the many hours of dedication and hard work from our talented team at Qualys," said Mehul Revankar, vice president of VMDR at Qualys. "As pioneers of the vulnerability management space, we take pride in the significant outcomes we drive for our customers in their journey to prioritize remediation on the critical issues that reduce their overall risk."

VMDR Leads GigaOm Radar for Vulnerability Management

Additionally, Qualys VMDR was named leader of the pack in the vulnerability management space in the recent GigaOm Continuous Vulnerability Management Radar Report. The report noted that the introduction of VMDR 2.0 boasts enhanced risk management capabilities and provides the broadest deployment and architecture options of all the solutions surveyed.

"The VMDR platform provides the broadest deployment and architecture options of all the solutions surveyed," said Chris Ray, analyst at GigaOm. "Qualys is a comprehensive CVM solution with broad deployment and architecture options. Its TruRisk scoring simplifies the understanding of vulnerabilities, and the solution offers powerful patching capabilities."

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com.

Qualys, Qualys VMDR® and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

