Retired Boeing 747 Captain says "You Must be Kidding Authorizing a Non-Surgeon to Perform Eye Surgery"

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William H. Palmer, a retired Boeing 747 Captain for a major U.S. domestic airline said to Safe Eyes America: "You must be kidding that the California legislature is considering legislation to reduce the surgical training required to perform eye surgery. Eye health is critical for an airline pilot. I would be crazy to let anyone but a trained surgeon, an ophthalmologist perform laser or scalpel surgery on my eyes."

Boeing 747 - 'Queen of the Skies' (PRNewswire)

The legislation now under consideration in the California State Senate is AB 2236. This bill would allow non-surgeons (optometrists) to perform laser and scalpel surgery and injections on the eyes of Californians without completing the necessary years of medical, clinical, and surgical training.

Californians only need to look at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) when the agency reviewed the training requirements for an individual to become a licensed pilot of a U.S. commercial passenger airliner. The FFA did not lower the training standards, instead they increased the pilot training requirements to be licensed as a pilot to fly a commercial passenger airliner in the United States. Captain Palmer said: "The FAA's action is a very good example that training requirements cannot be shortened or lowered at the expense of the standards that were put in place to protect citizen safety."

So, we must ask: Why would the California Senate and Assembly now consider lowering the surgical training requirements for someone to become licensed to perform eye surgery? Surgical skills require years of medical, clinical, surgical training, and experience before an individual can be licensed to perform surgery, Captain Palmer continued: "There is no shortcut to become a properly trained pilot or surgeon. A four-day weekend course does not make a skilled pilot or an eye surgeon."

Any day now, the California state Senate will consider AB 2236, the legislation that would allow your eyes to be lasered or cut by someone who is not a surgeon. Amalia Miranda, MD, Safe Eyes America board member said: "It is imperative that California voters let their state Senators know that eye surgery by non-surgeons is unacceptable. Surgical authority should not be granted through legislation, but through completing the necessary medical, clinical, and surgical training. You and your eyes deserve better."

The California legislature adjourns for the 2022 year on August 31. It is imperative that Californians contact their state Senator NOW and urge them to Vote NO on AB 2236. To find your state Senator click on the following link: (https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov/).

About Safe Eyes America

Safe Eyes America is a 501(c) 4 non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the delivery of the highest quality medical and surgical eye care to the American public. SafeEyesAmerica.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Safe Eyes America