New Executive Protection Program to Cover Cannabis and Hemp Business

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeHerb, a division of Specialty Program Group, LLC, is introducing a new executive protection insurance program for the cannabis and hemp industry as an expansion to their current property and casualty capacity to meet the growing needs of their customers.

(PRNewswire)

SafeHerb's new program will include Directors & Officers Liability, Employment Practices Liability, Fiduciary Liability, and Crime for privately held cannabis and hemp companies. The coverage is produced and underwritten utilizing Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company ("Obsidian"), a specialty carrier that carries an "A-" (Excellent) A.M. Best rating.

"This is an excellent addition to our property and casualty program, where we also have more than doubled our liability and property capacity available to our exclusive network of producers," says Kramer Hendricks, CIC, CPL, Vice President of SafeHerb.

William Jewett, CEO of Obsidian, stated, "We are proud to partner with SafeHerb on this exciting new product offering to meet a growing market need."

SafeHerb coverage is available in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. through the Company's exclusive network of agents backed by the security of Obsidian. For more information about our executive protection program, please contact Kramer Hendricks at KHendricks@AvantIns.com. To become a SafeHerb appointed partner, go to: SafeHerb.com

About SafeHerb

SafeHerb, division of Specialty Program Group, LLC, provides comprehensive property casualty protection for those involved from seed to sale in the cannabis and hemp industries. SafeHerb offers tailored, comprehensive risk solutions through an "A-" AM Best rated carrier, Obsidian. For more information or to become a SafeHerb appointed partner, go to: SafeHerb.com.

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has 17 portfolio companies and is over 1.8 billion in premium. For more information, please visit www.specialtyprogramgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SafeHerb