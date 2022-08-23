RMO LLP FOUNDER SCOTT RAHN NAMED "BEST LAWYER IN AMERICA" AND ANDREA URESTI-BARR NAMED "ONE TO WATCH"

LOS ANGELES and HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate and inheritance dispute law firm, RMO LLP, announced that Founding Partner Scott Rahn has been recognized in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America, while Houston Managing Attorney Andrea Uresti-Barr was also recognized as "One to Watch." Best Lawyer rankings are compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers and honor only the top 5.3% of elite lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas.

Rahn is regarded as a leading probate trial attorney, focusing on high-stakes private wealth disputes, fiduciary litigation, and contentious trust, probate estate and conservatorship cases. Rahn guides RMO's clients (heirs, beneficiaries, trustees, executors, administrators, charities, creditors and conservators) through the emotional, legal and financial issues that arise when loved ones become compromised, taken advantage of, and, after they pass, whenever theft, manipulation, fraud, abuse, and other misdeeds are revealed.

Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, Rahn and the team at RMO collaborate closely with clients, pursuing and defending all types of probate litigation disputes, including claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference with expected inheritance, financial elder abuse, and other similar areas of conflict.

Recently named a "Legal Visionary" by the Los Angeles Times, Rahn advises clients on the best ways to protect and honor the legacy their loved ones intended for them by helping clients secure rightful inheritances, avoid having inheritances taken from them, and protecting loved ones and their intended legacies against those who seek to take advantage.

This year Rahn also was recognized as a "Top Litigator" by the Los Angeles Business Journal and a leader in Private Wealth Disputes in the Chambers and Partners "2022 High Net Worth Guide."

Andrea Uresti Barr manages the firm's Houston office. A seasoned probate litigator, Uresti-Barr's similarly guides clients involved in defending and prosecuting causes of action on behalf and against heirs, beneficiaries, fiduciaries, and creditors in probate, trust, guardianship, and power of attorney proceedings. She also handles contested estate, probate, and trust administrations.

Uresti-Barr defends wrongfully accused fiduciaries but also prosecutes fiduciaries who have abused their position, including experience handling several commercial real estate transactions (including acreage), commercial and dram shop liability litigation, equitable and statutory bill of review proceedings, and appeals. She also has extensive experience pursuing and defending will contests and trust contests, including claims for incapacity, undue influence, financial elder abuse, fraud and forgery.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE RMO LLP