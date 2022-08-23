Westwood Announces New CFO, Jenn Bradbury

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) welcomed Jennifer (Jenn) Bradbury, CPA, to its executive team as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) this week. Westwood is a leader in multidiscipline engineering solutions for public infrastructure, land development, renewable energy, and power delivery and serves clients from offices across the U.S.

Jenn Bradbury, CPA, joins Westwood's executive team as the new Chief Financial Officer. (PRNewswire)

Bradbury will oversee Westwood's finance team and provide financial support to the firm's business units through financial planning and analysis, cash flow management, profitability enhancements, and more. She will concentrate heavily on Westwood's next evolution of financial processes, reporting, and systems.

As CFO, she will play a key role as the organization enters its next stage of growth. "What drew me to Westwood is its strong culture and insatiable desire to be the best in the industry. I look forward to being a part of a team that has the people and proven ability to succeed," says Bradbury.

Bradbury brings 22 years of financial leadership experience to Westwood, which includes 12 years as an executive and CFO in the construction industry. "We couldn't be more pleased that Jenn has chosen to join Westwood," says Chief Executive Officer, Paul Greenhagen, PS. "We anticipate her wealth of financial and business leadership experience will be valuable to Westwood as we focus on achieving our vision for the future."

Chief Operations Officer, Bryan Powell, PE, looks forward to leveraging Bradbury's experience collaborating with industry business leaders and her perspective from other industries. Powell says, "Jenn has proven to be a critical strategic partner throughout her career, and we can't wait to start working with her." Bradbury will succeed Executive Vice President of Finance, Steve Paradise, who retires this month. Paradise will support the transition as needed through September.

Bradbury has served as a board member, treasurer, and finance committee chair on several non-profit organizations. She received her B.S. in Finance and Accounting from Indiana University – Kelly School of Business and is a certified public accountant.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading, award-winning, full-service, multidiscipline professional civil engineering firm specializing in public infrastructure , private development , wind , solar , and power delivery projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2022, Westwood placed #13 and #26 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms and Best Firms to Work for lists and received a first place Zweig Marketing Excellence award. Westwood also ranked consistently higher for five consecutive years on the Engineering News Record (ENR) 500 as one of the country's leading design firms. The firm regularly ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

