Better Rhodes Makes Alcohol-Free More Discoverable, Adding 'Places' Feature to its Better Without App in the US

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The United States is the second largest and fastest growing market in the no and low-alcohol category globally, but limited discoverability of where premium non-alcoholic and alcohol-free products are available has been holding people back from committing to change. According to data from the Better Without app, 53% of consumers would visit a venue more often if better alcohol-free options were available.

Better Rhodes, pioneers in the no and low-alcohol category, is breaking down a key barrier to discovering alcohol-free drinks and the places that sell them with the introduction of Places within the Better Without app. Already a popular feature in the United Kingdom, Places further enhances the app's usefulness as a destination for sober curious drinkers, allowing them to search for and locate products in nearby stores, venues and other alcohol-free retailers.

The feature is a major victory for adult beverage consumers looking to make a lifestyle change or anyone searching for local restaurants that are more inclusive of mindful drinking trends. Starting in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, Better Rhodes has plans to continue the feature rollout throughout the US, with Canada to follow soon after. As part of the launch, users will also be able to submit their own updates on locations or products, a new innovation aimed at empowering consumers and enhancing the community.

"Since we started this journey, Better Rhodes has been all about making alcohol-free approachable, educational, and accessible," said Daniel Stiller, CEO, Better Rhodes. "Our recent acquisition of the Better Without app moved us even further in that direction, and we're incredibly excited to bring this added layer of functionality and convenience to our growing community."

ABOUT BETTER RHODES: Founded by Chris Becker, Daniel Stiller and Dhimant Patel, Better Rhodes believes that all businesses and consumers should enjoy choice and selection when purchasing non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits. Inspired by the Old English meaning of 'clearing in the woods', Better Rhodes has created a rapidly growing, inclusive community built around empowering choice and striving for self-improvement. Better Rhodes believes that everyone who reaches 'the clearing' should be celebrated, regardless of how they got there or how long they stay. North America's leading destination for news, information, community and product availability, Better Rhodes is now the industry's leading seller of alcohol-free adult beverages.

