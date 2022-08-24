Dealerware Executive Vice President of Operations, Melissa Terrell, named 2022 Transformational Leader

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, the connected fleet management company that helps dealerships increase profitability and significantly improve customer experiences, counts "customer obsession" as one of its core values.

Melissa Terrell, executive vice president of operations for Dealerware, instilled that value in the company when she joined in 2017. Her leadership has helped Dealerware earn a Net Promoter Score of 65, higher than globally-respected companies like Apple, Amazon and Google.

Terrell's dedication to customer success won her the Transformational Leader Award in the 2022 Gainsight GameChanger Awards , presented by Gainsight, the leading provider of customer relationship management software. The Transformational Leader Award recognizes "a person who has driven material change in their organization by transforming customer success and product experience into a key driver of growth by leveraging Gainsight."

"When I started as CEO in 2019, everyone used to reference Melissa to me as our secret weapon. Well, I can tell you now that it's no longer a secret. Our organization is stronger because of Melissa Terrell. It's Melissa's leadership and the brilliance of the team, together with partners like Gainsight, that allow us to bring it all together and create something really special," said Dealerware CEO Matt Carpenter.

In addition to high customer satisfaction, reflected in Dealerware's NPS score, Terrell's leadership has also helped the company reach 100% year-over-year growth multiple times while maintaining a 99%+ retention rate.

"'We are Customer Obsessed'" is a Dealerware core value that is embodied not just by the Customer Success team, but by every department at Dealerware," Terrell said. "We recognize that the customer voice must be at the center of each action and decision in order to grow and scale a successful business. This obsession is what earns us the right to win our customer's business every day."

To achieve high customer satisfaction and retention rates, Terrell built specialized teams at Dealerware that focus on maximizing the value customers get from the fleet tracking platform.

A dedicated Implementation team, focused on accelerating customer time to value through interactive virtual onboarding.

A Support team committed to response times in minutes and delivering an exceptional experience, boasting 95%+ satisfaction rates.

Data-driven Customer Success Managers that strategically align the goals of our dealers, Dealer Groups, and OEM partners to maximize value and outcomes.

Customer Success Operations that automate manual relationship management processes, like satisfaction and NPS measurement across the customer lifecycle; user communication programs; and in-application training and best practices delivery.

Terrell and her team were also invited to share the details of these programs with other Gainsight users at Gainsight Pulse, the company's annual summit in San Francisco, where the GameChanger Awards were presented.

Along with Dealerware, other GameChanger winners included ADP, Seismic, Okta, Druva, Inovalon and Zapier.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is modern fleet management for the modern automotive retailer. The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and elevating the customer experience, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicles, retail rental, and subscription programs. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships in North America, including the top 10 public dealer groups, across 28 OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dealerware, LLC.