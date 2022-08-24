Ragnar Relay and Paceline Partner to Reward Runners for Collective Fitness Wins & the Fun of the Run

As Registration to Running Events Returns, Paceline Doubles Cash Back on Qualifying Apparel, Gear and Groceries Runners Invest in to Train, Race and Recover

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paceline , the award-winning fintech-meets-fitness startup that rewards you for working out through its app and cash back credit card, today announced its partnership with Ragnar Relay , the largest (and arguably most fun) series of running relay races in the United States. Reinforcing the rise of running as a community sport, a recent survey* found that running a relay race is appealing to 77% of people, more than marathons (62%) and 5Ks (68%).

PACELINE HITS ITS STRIDE: NAMED FIRST OFFICIAL CREDIT CARD FOR RAGNAR RELAY (PRNewswire)

As the official credit card of Ragnar Relay, Paceline will offer all new and existing Card Members up to a $200 credit toward any Ragnar Relay race registration through 2023. Paceline's rewards app, which offers gift cards and discounts to top wellness brands, will also offer exclusive rewards from Ragnar and its partners, including Athletic Brewing, Nathan Sports, and Kodiak Cakes - for those who hit their weekly "Streak" of 150 minutes of exercise.

"We're so inspired by what Ragnarians accomplish together every year," said Joel Lieginger, CEO and Founder, Paceline. "At Paceline, we want everyone who invests in their physical health to fully realize its financial value as well. Our partnership with Ragnar Relay puts a megaphone to our shared goal to incentivize, reward, and champion each other for health and wellness wins everyday."

The Paceline Visa Signature Card is the unrivaled credit card powered by movement, doubling the amount of cash back you receive when you hit your Streak. Card Members can earn up to 5% unlimited cash back on eligible Health & Wellness spend; up to 3% unlimited cash back on all other eligible purchases; and can earn back the cost of the latest Apple Watch (up to a $429 value) in weekly statement credits over 12 months.

For Ragnarians, that means earning double cash back for all qualifying apparel, gear, and groceries, as well as dining, travel to races, costumes, van and camp decorations, and more - when they hit their weekly Streak. Ragnarians who sign up for the Paceline Card can also earn an additional $50 cash back credit when they hit their first four consecutive Streaks, as well as $10 credit on every purchase over $50 on RagnarGear.com.

"Ragnarians are all-in on fitness and fun, camaraderie and the cumulative power of miles run together," said Tanner Bell, CEO and Co-Founder, Ragnar Relay. "We're excited to introduce our hundreds of thousands of Ragnarians to Paceline's community, who equally understand the value of investing in fitness adventures, and who believe we should all be rewarded for our pursuit of health and wellness."

Ragnar Relay events take place over the course of two days and one night, with teams leaning on each other to conquer great distances, 120-mile trail events and 200-mile road races throughout the country. As part of the partnership, Paceline will pop up at Ragnar Relay events throughout the year to unlock rewards every 150 minutes, create surprise and delight moments, and bring inspirational figures from the running community to fire up the crowd. Paceline will also offer unique rewards and prizes to those Ragnarians who bring the most hype, sportsmanship, spirit, and life to their Ragnar Relay. It's not just about the medal at the finish line, it's the fun of the run!

Paceline kicked off its partnership with Ragnar Relay at their new trail race, Ragnar Trail Oregon, last weekend August 19-20, 2022, with a weekend of experiences, including a panel discussion and race warm up led by SISSFiT — two sisters, fitness trainers, and former D1 athletes.

Visit Paceline.fit/Ragnar to learn more, join the Paceline movement, and sign up for an upcoming Ragnar Relay. Download the Paceline App to begin getting rewarded for your movement and to apply for the Paceline Card.

The Paceline Card is powered by RailsTech, Inc., the US subsidiary of Railsbank Technology, Ltd., the world's leading embedded finance experience platform, and is issued by Evolve Bank & Trust; Member FDIC pursuant to a license from Visa® USA, Inc. Terms and conditions apply.

*The random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Paceline between August 11 and August 18, 2022. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

ABOUT PACELINE

Paceline is an award-winning, fintech-meets-fitness startup that rewards you for working out through its free rewards app and unrivaled cash back credit card. Paceline is the first unified wellness platform that leverages proprietary fintech to connect the data from fitness wearables (Apple Watch, FitBit, Garmin, etc.) with the power of financial services to fundamentally pay people to live healthier lives.

With its mission to change the nature of preventive health, Paceline has the unique ability to incentivize better health outcomes by creating financial value for the pursuit of health and wellness. Recognized by Fast Company on this year's Most Innovative and World Changing Ideas lists, Paceline has hit its stride with more than a million users on the app, 200+ health and wellness brand partners, and a 4.9 rating in the Apple Store.

Visit paceline.fit to learn more and join the Paceline movement. Download the Paceline App to begin getting rewarded for your movement and to apply for the Paceline Card.

