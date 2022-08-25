Luma Health Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Clinical Communication

Luma's Patient Success Platform™ is featured among the industry's top offerings for digital leaders who are reinventing operations and transforming business models

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health was named to the 2022 Constellation ShortList™ for Healthcare Clinical Communication . The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

Luma's Patient Success Platform ™ connects the access, operational, clinical, and financial journeys to attract, guide, and keep patients. It applies Luma's deep healthcare experience and the latest principles of modern, customer-oriented businesses to transform the patient experience and guide patients to success in their healthcare journeys.

"We're honored to be among the top vendors chosen for Constellation's ShortList of Healthcare Clinical Communication providers as a 'solution to know'," said Jennifer Etter, Luma's head of product and design. "We believe that the relentless pursuit of patient engagement can detract from the ultimate goal: patient success, so Constellation's recognition of Luma's Patient Success Platform validates our product strategy."

Luma's 650+ customers across the United States rely on real-time, EHR-integrated, and actionable communication with patients to improve efficiency and outcomes. This communication is the first step in a successful patient health journey before, during, and following care.

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

About this Constellation Shortlist

Health systems and hospitals are making significant enterprise-wide investments in the next generation of clinical communications platforms needed to drive transformation toward patient-centered care models. The goal is to achieve the "Triple Aim" framework of reducing healthcare costs, improving care quality and outcomes, and increasing patient and staff satisfaction.

Constellation considered the following criteria when evaluating solutions for inclusion in this Shortlist:

Secure mobile platform

Alert notification

Secure communication (text, voice)

Real-time location system

Nurse call integration

Integration with core unified communications system

Healthcare system integration capabilities

EHR integration

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Luma

Luma was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Instead of a disconnected experience, where patients are forced to be their own healthcare advocates and provider teams struggle to reach their patients, every point along the care journey should be simple, seamless, and effective. Luma's Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, and today orchestrates the care journeys of more than 35 million patients. Additional information about the company is available at the Luma website , the Luma blog , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

Disclaimer: Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

