2023 Mazda CX-9: Pricing and Packaging

Now the standard model, 2023 Mazda CX-9 Touring provides customers more with features to enjoy, including second-row captain's chairs

2023 CX-9 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $38,750 and will arrive at dealerships this fall

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda's three-row midsize crossover SUV, the CX-9 continues to embody many of the premium values the brand's vehicles display while remaining one of the safest vehicles in its class. The CX-9 continues to feature standard i-Activ AWD, enhancing driving dynamics, handling, and vehicle control, allowing the driver to enjoy a more confident driving experience. Additionally, the CX-9 is one of the first vehicles in its class to earn a Good rating in IIHS's new, tougher side impact test. The design and safety features that contributed to these results have been carried over to the 2023 model year as standard features.

CX-9 TOURING

The new standard 2023 CX-9 Touring model provides seating for six with second row captain's chairs and a center pass through for added passenger comfort and convenience. The second-row slide and tilt function allow for easier access to the third row. Other newly standard features include black or sand color leather seating, power moonroof, LED fog lights, and wireless phone charger.

As standard, all CX-9 models are powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual and sport modes. The CX-9 delivers an impressive 250 horsepower and a robust 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel, and 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular 87 octane fuel. Mazda's unique i-Activ AWD system continuously monitors weight distribution and shifts power to the appropriate wheels for optimum performance, providing drivers a near instant response to inputs. In addition, all CX-9 models are equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist.

To help keep the driver and passengers safe, CX-9 is well-equipped with an array of standard i-Activsense driver assist safety features including Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Smart Brake Support with collision warning, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with pedestrian detection, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist.

Every CX-9 model includes complimentary Mazda Connected Services for three years, providing the ability to monitor and control the state of the vehicle remotely by logging into the MyMazda app, and offering in-car Wi-Fi hotspot for three-months or 2GB trial, whichever comes first2. A focal point of the well-appointed interior is the 10.25" full-color center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and is integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other standard features include heated front seats, push button start, power liftgate, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel with mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control buttons, front and second-row dual USB inputs, six-speaker sound system, three-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power driver's seat and lumbar support, six-way power front passenger's seat, 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels finished in gray metallic, electronic parking brake, rearview camera, rear side and liftgate window privacy glass, and auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink.

CX-9 TOURING PLUS

The CX-9 Touring Plus raises the value and styling that customers will appreciate in the mid-size crossover's model lineup. This package comes standard with second row bench seating for seven passengers. Optional second row captain's chairs are available, providing seating for six. The Touring Plus also includes all the standard features while adding ventilated front seats, power driver's seat with memory, black metallic 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black front grille, aluminum roof rails, and a frameless rearview mirror.

CX-9 CARBON EDITION

Following its continued popularity, the CX-9 Carbon Edition returns for the 2023 model year as a six-passenger mid-size crossover with heated second-row captain's chairs with armrest and center pass through. Carbon Edition models can be identified by Polymetal Gray exterior paint color that is accentuated by gloss black automatic power-folding door mirrors and chrome accents on the lower molding. Inside, CX-9 Carbon Edition features red leather seats with aluminum interior trim, LED door pocket illumination, LED door pull handles, overhead LED illumination, and black metallic accents on the dash, door panels, and handle bezels. In addition to the standard features, CX-9 Carbon Edition adds a heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, seven-inch LCD multi-information gauge display, Rear Smart City Brake Support, Adaptive Front-Lighting System, and windshield wiper de-icer.

CX-9 GRAND TOURING

The CX-9 Grand Touring builds off the features found in the Touring Plus and adds silver metallic 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels and body-color automatic power-folder door mirrors. CX-9 Grand Touring has the option to configure the heated second-row seats as either bench seating or captain's chairs with armrest and center pass through with a choice between black or sand color leather first and second-row seats. Other features include 360° View Monitor, Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition, Mazda Navigation, and three-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription that provides current information for traffic, weather, sports scores, fuel prices, and nearby parking.

CX-9 SIGNATURE

As the highest model offering, CX-9 Signature expands on the features in the Grand Touring and elevates the experience with offerings exclusive to the Signature model. The heated second-row captain's chairs provide a first-class feel with a center console with armrest storage compartment like in the first row, which provide convenient access to the heated seat buttons and cupholders. The premium interior includes Nappa leather first and second-row seats, which is available in either Deep Chestnut or Parchment. The first and second-row seats have a unique quilting and

piping that add to the elegance of the CX-9 Signature. Other styling details include Santos Rosewood interior trim, patterned aluminum on the dash and door handle bezels, and unique stitching on the steering wheel. The exterior upgrades include hands-free power liftgate, 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels with a brilliant silver finish, a titanium gray metallic finished front grille with LED lighting accent, larger dual exhaust pipes.

MSRP3 FOR THE 2023 MAZDA CX-9 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model MSRP3 CX-9 Touring $38,750 CX-9 Touring Plus $41,500 CX-9 Carbon Edition $44,780 CX-9 Grand Touring $45,640 CX-9 Signature $48,460





PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

1 MSRP does not include $1,275 for destination and handling ($1,320 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 Mazda Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi powered by AT&T is available during 3-month/2GB trial period (whichever comes first); monthly subscription.

