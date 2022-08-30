Glean AI Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Attestation with Laika

Glean AI is committed to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data and has partnered with Laika to build credibility with customers

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glean AI , a SaaS company that helps businesses save money through deep insights and automation, announced today they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 attestation.

"Demonstrating our commitment to the security of our users' information is a critical part of our work," said Philip Hickey, Head of Engineering at Glean AI. "We're proud of this attestation and prouder of the commitment to industry security standards it represents."

To earn this attestation, Glean AI partnered with Laika , a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage information security and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with the customers.

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. As part of the attestation process, Glean AI completed a thorough SOC 2 Type 1 compliance audit, providing documentation on processes, data management infrastructure, and a progressive approach to data access permissions.

"SOC 2 compliance is table stakes for vendors that want to build credibility with clients in all industries that manage sensitive customer data," said Eva Pittas, founder and COO, Laika. "Glean AI launched publicly in March of 2022 and has already been proactive by moving rapidly to show their commitment to SOC 2 and creating an overall culture of compliance."

About Glean AI

Glean AI is an Intelligent AP platform and the first spend solution to combine smart automation with spend intelligence. Armed with relevant context into vendor relationships, detailed insights into cost drivers, and actionable recommendations to avoid overspending, Finance teams using Glean AI drive profitable spend decisions and power their businesses to grow more intelligently. To learn more, visit www.glean.ai.

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com.

