LUNCHBOX SURGES IN GROWTH WITH 363% INCREASE IN LOCATIONS SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, DESPITE MARKET CONDITIONS

Lunchbox is now slated to process over half a billion dollars for their customers annually.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunchbox , the enterprise online ordering system that's platformed national and regional QSR brands such as Firehouse Subs , Clean Juice , Wings Over and 16 Handles , has announced a surge in company growth in the last 6 months, with a 363% increase in restaurant locations and 458% increase in annual sales since January, despite recent market conditions.

The NY startup has recently announced an acquisition of Spread , Delish and most recently NovaDine, Inc . With the acquisitions, Lunchbox has accelerated expansion across its features for Enterprise restaurants, enabling them with order aggregation, catering, enhanced reporting and SMS messaging, in addition to their current offerings.

The acquisition has unlocked ~$5.7B more in total addressable market and has expanded the company's customer base, now working alongside Enterprise clients such as:

Firehouse Subs : American restaurant chain operating with ~1,200 units. : American restaurant chain operating with ~1,200 units.

Steak 'n Shake : American restaurant chain operating with ~600 units. : American restaurant chain operating with ~600 units.

Braum's : American fast food chain operating with ~300 units. : American fast food chain operating with ~300 units.

Taco Bueno : American restaurant chain operating with ~140 units. : American restaurant chain operating with ~140 units.

Frisch's : American restaurant chain operating with ~90 units. : American restaurant chain operating with ~90 units.

Torchy's Tacos : American restaurant chain operating with ~90 units. : American restaurant chain operating with ~90 units.

Alongside acquiring large Enterprise clients, Lunchbox has expanded its POS integrations by 3x since January, now partnering with major systems Micros , Xenial , POSiTouch , among others.

Coupled with Enterprise growth, Lunchbox has built on top of their pre-existing offerings with customer engagement tools that spike restaurant's online revenue. The company is slated to process over a half of billion dollars in restaurant sales per month, between existing offerings and their new feature rollouts.

Recent new features launched by Lunchbox include:

SMS Messaging : A feature that shares promotions and restaurant offers via text, providing a new channel to market for restaurants.

AdRoll: An offering that allows restaurants to post social ad's directly from Lunchbox, to expand reach through non-organic marketing.

"We acquired strong Enterprise logos and product stability. We're now eager to scale our offerings," said co-founder and CEO of Lunchbox , Nabeel Alamgir. "We're continuously listening to what restaurants want/need and have been heads down in executing off of that. As a result, we're growing."

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is an online ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, customer loyalty, marketing, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations across the country including Bareburger, Clean Juice, Fuku, Little Sesame, Papa Gino's, Sticky's Finger Joint, and Tacombi. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

CONTACT: Savannah Schmidt, 1-951-378-2136, sleigh@lunchbox.io

