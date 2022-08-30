TramutoPorter Foundation Announces First Official "National Compassionate Leadership Week" September 11-17, 2022

OGUNQUIT, Maine, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The TramutoPorter Foundation announces National Compassionate Leadership Week. The National Day Calendar® has officially designated National Compassionate Leadership Week for the second full week of September 2022 and every year thereafter.

National Compassionate Leadership Week celebrates that empathy in action garners the greatest impact.

National Compassionate Leadership Week celebrates compassionate leaders by bringing attention to the proven benefits of compassionate leadership through use of empathy in action to garner the greatest impact. It shows through their own example that it is possible to be compassionate and deliver strong results at the same time. In fact, leading with compassion produces stronger results whether it be in business, education, politics, or in our own families and communities.

Founded in 2001 following the tragic loss of dear friends on September 11, the vision of the TramutoPorter Foundation has always been to take the time to deeply hear the stories of those in need and tune our attention to the challenges they face by moving from empathy to action. The Foundation has been working on behalf of compassionate causes through programs such as a scholarship fund that supports students who have lived through and risen above adversity, the founding of a workplace dignity program in conjunction with the RFK Human Rights organization, the implementation of programs with the Lwala Community Alliance to address maternal, infant, and pediatric mortality, and the collection and distribution of life-saving supplies for refugees fleeing Ukraine through its partnership with RFK Europe, and many more.

In 2022, the foundation expanded its mission of compassion through the commissioning of landmark research on compassion in the workplace, and through the publication of The Double Bottom Line: How Compassionate Leaders Captivate Hearts and Deliver Results (Fast Company Press), authored by the TramutoPorter Foundation Founder, Donato Tramuto and writer/collaborator, Tami Booth Corwin.

"Our goal is to create a true movement to bring more compassion to all parts of life," said Tramuto. "One of the keys to doing this is to understand that practicing compassion really means pairing empathy with action. This is how we create a real impact. Our hope is that the celebration of National Compassionate Leadership Week will bring awareness to the importance and effectiveness of leading with compassion and will encourage more leaders to embrace this practice."

In coordination with the first ever, National Compassionate Leadership Week, Tramuto encourages leaders everywhere to start with simple actions and adopt more as you see the positive results:

On the Job

Offer and attend training to learn new skills that support a compassionate workplace.

Implement regular check-ins with your teams to ask about how they're doing and take the time to listen to their stories either individually or at the start of a meeting. This simple act has been shown to have a significant positive impact.

Find opportunities to celebrate employees when they do something well, and especially when they do something compassionate for their coworkers. This reinforces compassionate values.

Schedule workshops for employees that support elements of a compassionate workplace.

Take extra time to really listen to employees and colleagues. Ask how you can support them. Just feeling seen and heard creates connections and a sense of community.

Beyond the Workplace

Reach out to someone you haven't talked with in a while to find out how they're doing. Many of us feel isolated and lonely, hearing from someone who cares can make a difference.

Look for opportunities to offer acts of compassion, if you're not sure where to start ask a church or community leader if there is anyone who needs a hand or just needs a friend.

Share your ideas and examples of compassionate acts at #nationalcompassionateleadershipweek.

In 2023, The TramutoPorter Foundation will be launching an online certificate course on compassionate leadership in partnership with Boston University and will launch a new annual Compassionate Leadership Award for organizations that exemplify compassionate work.

About The TramutoPorter Foundation

For over 20 years, the TramutoPorter Foundation has been a leader in expanding compassionate leadership in the workplace and spreading compassion in the world. Their mission to create a more compassionate world has allowed them to form partnerships to help solve challenges in business, education, politics, and within families.

The TramutoPorter Foundation has been working on behalf of several compassionate causes. They have implemented a scholarship fund to support students who have lived through and risen above adversity. The foundation formed a partnership with the RFK Human Rights Organization to create a program to promote workplace dignity. In addition, they have been working together to gather lifesaving supplies for refugees fleeing Ukraine. The foundation also announced a new partnership with Boston University that includes an endowment for scholarships in its school of public health. The endowment will support more compassionate approaches to solving global health challenges. The partnership will also create programming that will deliver a compassionate leadership curriculum to be delivered digitally. https://tramutofoundation.com/compassion/

