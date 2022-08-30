Trinity Adds Seasoned Leader to Construction Loan Administration Team

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Real Estate Solutions, a nationwide provider of draw inspections, construction loan administration solutions, field services, and appraisal services, announces the addition of Natalie Friesenhahn to its talented leadership team. With over twenty years of financial services' experience, Natalie joins Trinity as Vice President, Trinity Loan Administration, driving the vision, product strategy and market growth of its broad suite of turnkey residential and commercial construction loan administration solutions.

Prior to this role, Ms. Friesenhahn served as a Senior Vice President at a regional bank, overseeing all consumer and commercial construction loans as well as assisting in developing bank compliance efforts and new policies and procedures for a large software implementation.

"Natalie brings a wealth of exceptional expertise and knowledge to Trinity's leadership team," said Brad Meyer, CEO and President, Trinity Real Estate Solutions. "As we continuously seek ways to serve our customers more efficiently and effectively, Natalie will focus on delivering best practices for our loan administration suite of services including a broad scalability for funds control and disbursement for banks and lenders and while mitigating their risk.

For more information, please visit www.trinityonline.com.

About Trinity Real Estate Solutions, Inc.

Trinity Real Estate Solutions®, is a national provider of residential and commercial construction lending services, fund control, draw inspections, field services, broker price opinions, consulting services, appraisals, and specialty inspections. Its products are designed to mitigate risk and provide onsite property assessments. Founded in 2003, Trinity has grown from one company in a specialized industry to five companies today – Trinity Inspection Services®, Trinity Commercial Services®, Trinity Field Services®, Trinity Appraisal Services LLC, and Trinity Loan Administration® -- operating nationwide in the banking, mortgage lending, credit card and insurance industries. Trinity partners with more than 10,000 field appraisers, inspectors, and brokers, serving small, regional, and national customers in all 50 states.

