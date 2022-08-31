MODINE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIPS WITH INSIGHT PARTNERS, EEI

Leading HVAC manufacturer increases exposure for Airedale K-12 products in the Carolinas, Oklahoma

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a leader in technology in the HVAC industry, is partnering with Insight Partners and Engineered Equipment (EEI) to expand access to the Airedale product line in the Carolinas and Oklahoma markets.

Modine Manufacturing Company is partnering with Insight Partners and Engineered Equipment (EEI) to expand access to the Airedale product line in the Carolinas and Oklahoma markets. (PRNewswire)

The partnership will bring a concentrated focus to available Airedale products for K-12 schools to help educational facilities maximize IAQ solutions in their respective markets.

"Innovative solutions have always been a point of emphasis for the Airedale brand," said Kimberly Raduenz, manager of strategic marketing for the IAQ division at Modine. "With more emphasis being placed on indoor air quality, the need for our school products is higher than ever. This partnership with Insight Partners and EEI will allow us to broaden our reach to the Carolinas and Oklahoma and empower school leaders to take the necessary step in enhancing and improving IAQ for their students and staff."

Modine specializes in a variety of ventilation and heating solutions. With a focus on providing optimal HVAC services to the school market, the Airedale product line offers solutions ranging from the ClassMate® DX Cooling and Heat Pump to the Sentinel® Vertical Unit Ventilator.

Insight Partners is a commercial HVAC network that brings wide-ranging manufacturer capability and a dedicated network of experts committed to getting projects done on time and on budget. Bringing nationwide expertise and resources to local projects, Insight Partners provides commercial HVAC equipment and solutions for customers across a variety of markets and industries in North and South Carolina.

"At Insight Partners, we dedicate ourselves to representing and providing the best applications and solutions to our clients," said Mark Murray, president of Insight Partners. "There is an incredible opportunity for growth in the K-12 school market in the Carolinas and Georgia with the expanding population, and Airedale by Modine gives us the best partner for the space. From replacements to new construction facilities, the K-12 HVAC market is going to be very healthy for the foreseeable future, and Airedale by Modine is the best fit for us."

EEI represents over 60 manufacturers in the Oklahoma market. Today they provide heating, air conditioning, ventilating, hydronic, and filtration equipment and replacement parts to commercial and industrial customers.

"At EEI, we believe building partnerships is key to serving our customers and supporting our manufacturers," said Trapper Wilson, principal at EEI. "Every day, we strive to apply the right products and solutions to our customer's needs, however complex they may be. The partnership with Airedale is going to add another top-tier solution to our portfolio that allows us to bring even more value to our customers."

To learn more about Modine HVAC solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

To learn more about Insight Partners, please visit https://www.insightusa.com/.

To learn more about EEI, please visit https://www.eei-ok.com/.

About Modine

At Modine, we are engineering a cleaner, healthier world. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

About Insight Partners

With a combined 20 offices across collective entities and over 500 associates pulling from nearly a century of industry experience, Insight Partners, LLC is a commercial HVAC manufacturers' representative with locations in Florida, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. By bringing national experience and resources to local projects, Insight Partners provides commercial HVAC equipment and solutions for customers across a variety of markets and industries. With a combined 80+ years of HVAC experience, Insight Partners brings together a network of the best resources, people, and cultivated industry knowledge to give its partners a unique advantage over complex challenge.

About EEI

Engineered Equipment was founded in January 2001 as an independent representative of 'best in class' equipment manufacturers, serving the highly technical application needs of commercial and industrial buildings. Since 2001, EEI has grown from two employees to 50 team members providing the best HVAC products and services in the state of Oklahoma. Today, they provide heating, air conditioning, ventilating, hydronic, filtration equipment, replacement parts and equipment start-up assistance to the commercial and industrial markets of Oklahoma.

Media Contact: Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company