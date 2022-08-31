MongoDB, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Total Revenue of $303.7 million, up 53% Year-over-Year

Continued Strong Customer Growth with Over 37,000 Customers as of July 31, 2022

MongoDB Atlas Revenue up 73% Year-over-Year; 64% of Total Q2 Revenue

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

"MongoDB delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by 73% Atlas revenue growth and a record number of net additions of direct sales customers. We are seeing robust growth in new workloads being deployed on our platform, which is indicative of the critical role we play in enabling customers to build and run mission critical applications that transform their business,"  said Dev Ittycheria, President and Chief Executive Officer of MongoDB.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $303.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 53% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $291.6 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year, and services revenue was $12.1 million, an increase of 64% year-over-year.

  • Gross Profit: Gross profit was $215.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, representing a 71% gross margin compared to 69% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $223.2 million, representing a 73% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross margin of 72% in the year-ago period.

  • Loss from Operations:  Loss from operations was $114.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to a loss of $72.5 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $12.4 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss of $4.0 million in the year-ago period.

  • Net Loss: Net loss was $118.9 million, or $1.74 per share, based on 68.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This compares to a net loss of $77.1 million, or $1.22 per share, based on 63.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding, in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $15.6 million or $0.23 per share. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $7.7 million or $0.12 per share in the year-ago period.

  • Cash Flow: As of July 31, 2022, MongoDB had $1.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended July 31, 2022, MongoDB used $44.7 million of cash from operations, used $2.6 million of cash in capital expenditures and used $1.3 million of cash in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to negative free cash flow of $48.6 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $22.7 million in the year-ago period.

A reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 and Recent Business Highlights

  • Held our annual, flagship event MongoDB World in person in New York City for the first time since 2019. MongoDB World brought together our enthusiastic and vibrant developer community and broke all records, with approximately 3,000 attendees, 35 sponsors, 290 speakers across more than 200 sessions, 235 Ask the Expert sessions, and nearly 100 Builder's Fest sessions.
  • Released MongoDB 6.0 for general availability to further our ambitious developer data platform vision. MongoDB 6.0's new and enhanced abilities allow our customers to run a broad range of workloads and consolidate a disparate set of point solutions onto MongoDB. Queryable Encryption, an industry first, which enables users to run rich queries over encrypted data, received noteworthy attention.
  • Continued to deepen and improve our collaboration with hyperscale cloud vendors through further product integration and alignment. MongoDB for Startups, now an exclusive offer in AWS Activate, helps early-stage companies get started with MongoDB. Additionally, MongoDB won the Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Data Management and the partnership continues to grow with MongoDB Atlas now available across 29 Google Cloud regions.

Third Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Based on information available to management as of today, August 31, 2022, MongoDB is issuing the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2023.


Third Quarter Fiscal 2023

Full Year Fiscal 2023

Revenue

$300.0 million to $303.0
million

$1,196.0 million to $1,206.0
million

Non-GAAP Loss from
Operations

($10.0) million to ($8.0)
million

($13.0) million to ($8.0)
million

Non-GAAP Net Loss per
Share

($0.19) to ($0.16)

($0.35) to ($0.28)

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Fluctuations in MongoDB's operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment due to the current volatility in the global economy and the continuing uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The situation regarding both the volatility in the global economy and the COVID-19 pandemic remains uncertain and could change rapidly, and MongoDB will continue to evaluate the potential impact of both these factors on its business.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP income/loss from operations and non-GAAP net income/loss per share guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in MongoDB's stock price. MongoDB expects the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information

MongoDB will host a conference call today, August 31, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 37,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 300 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning MongoDB's financial guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2023 and MongoDB's ability to capitalize on its market opportunity and deliver strong growth for the foreseeable future. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact that the precautions we have taken in our business relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our potential customers; the effects of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our business and future operating results; economic downturns and/or the effects of rising interest rates, inflation and volatility in the global economy and financial markets on our business and future operating results; our potential failure to meet publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business and future operating results; our limited operating history; our history of losses; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our investments in new products and our ability to introduce new features, services or enhancements; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel; and the price volatility of our common stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on June 3, 2022. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin exclude expenses associated with stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share exclude:

  • expenses associated with stock-based compensation including employer payroll taxes upon the vesting and exercising of stock-based awards and expenses related to stock appreciation rights previously issued to our employees in China;
  • amortization of intangible assets for the acquired technology and acquired customer relationships associated with prior acquisitions;
  • amortization of time-based payments associated with prior acquisitions that were deemed to be post-combination compensation expense for U.S. GAAP purposes; and
  • in the case of non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, amortization of the debt issuance costs associated with our convertible senior notes and gains or losses on investments.

MongoDB uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating MongoDB's ongoing operational performance. MongoDB believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in MongoDB's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Free cash flow represents net cash used in operating activities, less capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and capitalized software development costs, if any. MongoDB uses free cash flow to understand and evaluate its liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The exclusion of capital expenditures, principal repayments of finance lease liabilities and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of MongoDB's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that it does not consider to be indicative of its liquidity. MongoDB believes that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the strength of its liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business in the same manner as MongoDB's management and board of directors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of MongoDB's website at https://investors.mongodb.com.

MONGODB, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



July 31, 2022


January 31, 2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents  

$       651,420


$           473,904

Short-term investments  

1,144,192


1,352,019

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,960 and $4,966 as of July 31, 2022
and January 31, 2022, respectively 

213,267


195,383

Deferred commissions  

72,069


63,523

Prepaid expenses and other current assets  

27,566


32,573

Total current assets  

2,108,514


2,117,402

Property and equipment, net  

61,604


62,625

Operating lease right-of-use assets

46,418


41,745

Goodwill  

57,779


57,775

Acquired intangible assets, net

16,018


20,608

Deferred tax assets  

2,163


1,939

Other assets  

159,102


147,494

Total assets  

$    2,451,598


$        2,449,588

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable  

$           7,303


$               5,234

Accrued compensation and benefits  

83,806


112,568

Operating lease liabilities

9,163


8,084

Other accrued liabilities  

73,916


48,848

Deferred revenue  

350,709


352,001

Total current liabilities  

524,897


526,735

Deferred tax liability, non-current  

95


81

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

40,437


38,707

Deferred revenue, non-current  

24,462


23,179

Convertible senior notes, net

1,138,200


1,136,521

Other liabilities, non-current

55,339


57,665

Total liabilities  

1,783,430


1,782,888

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2022
and January 31, 2022; 68,785,903 shares issued and 68,686,532 shares outstanding as of July 31,
2022; 67,543,731 shares issued and 67,444,360 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2022

69


67

Additional paid-in capital  

2,059,405


1,860,514

Treasury stock, 99,371 shares (repurchased at an average of $13.27 per share) as of July 31, 2022
and January 31, 2022

(1,319)


(1,319)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,194)


(2,928)

Accumulated deficit  

(1,385,793)


(1,189,634)

Total stockholders' equity

668,168


666,700

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$    2,451,598


$        2,449,588

MONGODB, INC. 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,


Six Months Ended July 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue:








Subscription  

$         291,607


$         191,381


$         566,188


$         365,951

Services  

12,053


7,366


22,919


14,444

Total revenue  

303,660


198,747


589,107


380,395

Cost of revenue(1):








Subscription  

71,435


50,955


136,004


96,357

Services  

16,842


9,747


30,488


18,873

Total cost of revenue  

88,277


60,702


166,492


115,230

Gross profit  

215,383


138,045


422,615


265,165

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing(1)  

181,598


109,377


331,866


207,267

Research and development(1)  

108,037


72,396


204,409


137,147

General and administrative(1)  

40,591


28,803


77,123


54,728

Total operating expenses  

330,226


210,576


613,398


399,142

Loss from operations  

(114,843)


(72,531)


(190,783)


(133,977)

Other expense, net  

(973)


(3,064)


(1,181)


(6,986)

Loss before provision for income taxes  

(115,816)


(75,595)


(191,964)


(140,963)

Provision for income taxes  

3,049


1,538


4,195


162

Net loss  

$        (118,865)


$          (77,133)


$        (196,159)


$        (141,125)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted  

$              (1.74)


$              (1.22)


$              (2.88)


$              (2.26)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

68,334,464


63,426,694


68,025,687


62,411,295

______________________

(1) Includes stock‑based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended July 31,


Six Months Ended July 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Cost of revenue—subscription  

$                5,009


$                3,399


$                9,476


$                6,389

Cost of revenue—services  

2,560


1,465


4,772


2,952

Sales and marketing  

35,653


21,082


66,187


39,958

Research and development  

40,642


23,687


76,125


44,022

General and administrative  

12,690


8,072


23,560


15,298

Total stock‑based compensation expense  

$               96,554


$               57,705


$             180,120


$             108,619

MONGODB, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,


Six Months Ended July 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Cash flows from operating activities








Net loss  

$        (118,865)


$          (77,133)


$        (196,159)


$        (141,125)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization  

3,958


3,371


7,745


6,622

Stock-based compensation  

96,554


57,705


180,120


108,619

Amortization of debt issuance costs

845


892


1,685


2,319

Amortization of finance right-of-use assets

993


994


1,987


1,988

Amortization of operating right-of-use assets

2,440


1,710


4,458


3,232

Deferred income taxes  

(241)


(793)


(302)


(2,378)

Accretion of discount on short-term investments

1,845


1,467


4,076


2,994

Loss (gain) on non-marketable securities

57



(1,694)


Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,725)


729


(1,144)


1,044

Change in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable  

(48,220)


(18,822)


(19,480)


16,323

Prepaid expenses and other current assets  

8,201


3,178


4,908


(5,849)

Deferred commissions  

(11,833)


(10,574)


(16,555)


(16,456)

Other long-term assets  

(504)


(75)


(862)


(52)

Accounts payable  

1,138


223


2,161


447

Accrued liabilities  

22,815


18,619


(201)


1,467

Operating lease liabilities

(2,357)


(1,568)


(4,549)


(2,595)

Deferred revenue  

179


42


331


9,791

Other liabilities, non-current

49


277


378


4,068

Net cash used in operating activities  

(44,671)


(19,758)


(33,097)


(9,541)

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchases of property and equipment  

(2,614)


(1,705)


(5,152)


(2,332)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired




(4,469)

Investment in non-marketable securities


(200)


(1,119)


(1,136)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities  

325,000


175,000


400,000


275,000

Purchases of marketable securities  

(97,468)


(302,507)


(197,614)


(403,986)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  

224,918


(129,412)


196,115


(136,923)

Cash flows from financing activities








Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,332


2,206


2,988


5,745

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs


889,564



889,564

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

15,777


12,963


15,777


12,963

Principal repayments of finance leases

(1,287)


(1,216)


(1,882)


(2,415)

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to principal




(27,594)

Net cash provided by financing activities  

15,822


903,517


16,883


878,263

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  

(928)


(408)


(2,395)


(502)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  

195,141


753,939


177,506


731,297

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period  

456,785


407,580


474,420


430,222

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period  

$         651,926


$      1,161,519


$         651,926


$      1,161,519

MONGODB, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended July 31,


Six Months Ended July 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:








Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$      215,383


$      138,045


$      422,615


$      265,165

Gross margin (Gross profit/Total revenue) on a GAAP basis

71 %


69 %


72 %


70 %

Add back:








Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of
Revenue—Subscription

5,177


3,626


9,979


6,869

Expenses associated with stock-based compensation: Cost of
Revenue—Services

2,622


2,341


4,862


3,497

Non-GAAP gross profit

$      223,182


$      144,012


$      437,456


$      275,531

Non-GAAP gross margin (Non-GAAP gross profit/Total revenue)

73 %


72 %


74 %


72 %









Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP
operating expenses:








Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis

$      181,598


$      109,377


$      331,866


$      207,267

Less:








Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

37,089


24,468


70,927


46,152

Amortization of intangible assets associated with acquisitions

760


760


1,520


1,520

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense

$      143,749


$        84,149


$      259,419


$      159,595









Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis

$      108,037


$        72,396


$      204,409


$      137,147

Less:








Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

41,824


25,351


79,328


47,177

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination
compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

1,535


2,538


3,070


3,960

Non-GAAP research and development operating expense

$        64,678


$        44,507


$      122,011


$        86,010









General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis

$        40,591


$        28,803


$        77,123


$        54,728

Less:








Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

13,404


9,429


26,158


18,000

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense

$        27,187


$        19,374


$        50,965


$        36,728









Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP
income (loss) from operations:








Loss from operations on a GAAP basis

$    (114,843)


$      (72,531)


$    (190,783)


$    (133,977)

Add back:








Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

100,116


65,215


191,254


121,695

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination
compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

2,295


3,298


4,590


5,480

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$      (12,432)


$        (4,018)


$          5,061


$        (6,802)









Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:








Net loss on a GAAP basis

$    (118,865)


$      (77,133)


$    (196,159)


$    (141,125)

Add back:








Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

100,116


65,215


191,254


121,695

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination
compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

2,295


3,298


4,590


5,480

Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes

845


892


1,685


2,319

Less:








Loss (gain) on non-marketable securities

57



(1,694)


Non-GAAP net loss

$      (15,552)


$        (7,728)


$           (324)


$      (11,631)









Reconciliation of GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, to
non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted:








Net loss per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis

$          (1.74)


$          (1.22)


$          (2.88)


$          (2.26)

Add back:








Expenses associated with stock-based compensation

1.47


1.03


2.81


1.95

Amortization of intangible assets and post-combination
compensation expense associated with prior acquisitions

0.03


0.06


0.07


0.09

Amortization of debt issuance costs related to convertible senior notes

0.01


0.01


0.02


0.03

Less:








Gain on non-marketable securities



0.02


Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$          (0.23)


$          (0.12)


$               —


$          (0.19)

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly
comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (unaudited, in thousands):



Three Months Ended July 31,


Six Months Ended July 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net cash used in operating activities  

$          (44,671)


$          (19,758)


$          (33,097)


$            (9,541)

Capital expenditures  

(2,614)


(1,705)


(5,152)


(2,332)

Principal repayments of finance leases

(1,287)


(1,216)


(1,882)


(2,415)

Capitalized software 




Free cash flow  

$          (48,572)


$          (22,679)


$          (40,131)


$          (14,288)

MONGODB, INC.

CUSTOMER COUNT METRICS


The following table presents certain customer count information as of the periods indicated:





7/31/2020


10/31/2020


1/31/2021


4/30/2021


7/31/2021


10/31/2021


1/31/2022


4/30/2022


7/31/2022

Total Customers (a)

20,200+


22,600+


24,800+


26,800+


29,000+


31,000+


33,000+


35,200+


37,000+

Direct Sales Customers(b)

2,500+


2,800+


3,000+


3,300+


3,600+


3,900+


4,400+


4,800+


5,400+

MongoDB Atlas Customers

18,800+


21,100+


23,300+


25,300+


27,500+


29,500+


31,500+


33,700+


35,500+

Customers over $100K(c)

819


898


975


1,057


1,126


1,201


1,307


1,379


1,462


(a) Our definition of "customer" excludes users of our free offerings and all affiliated entities are counted as a single customer. As of and prior to January
31, 2022, our definition of "customer" excluded (1) users of our free offerings, (2) mLab users who spend $20 or less per month with us and (3) self-serve
users acquired from Realm. The excluded mLab and Realm users collectively represented an immaterial portion of the revenue associated with users
acquired from those acquisitions.

(b) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

(c) Represents the number of customers with $100,000 or greater in annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") and annualized monthly recurring revenue
("MRR"). ARR includes the revenue we expect to receive from our customers over the following 12 months based on contractual commitments and, in
the case of Direct Sales Customers of MongoDB Atlas, by annualizing the prior 90 days of their actual consumption of MongoDB Atlas, assuming no
increases or reductions in their subscriptions or usage. For all other customers of our self-serve products, we calculate annualized MRR by annualizing
the prior 30 days of their actual consumption of such products, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR and annualized MRR exclude
professional services.


MONGODB, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL REVENUE INFORMATION


The following table presents certain supplemental revenue information as of the periods indicated:




7/31/2020


10/31/2020


1/31/2021


4/30/2021


7/31/2021


10/31/2021


1/31/2022


4/30/2022


7/31/2022

MongoDB Enterprise
   Advanced: % of
   Subscription Revenue

45 %


43 %


41 %


40 %


36 %


34 %


33 %


33 %


28 %

Direct Sales
   Customers(a)

 Revenue: % of
   Subscription Revenue

81 %


82 %


83 %


84 %


84 %


85 %


86 %


87 %


86 %


(a) Direct Sales Customers are customers that were sold through our direct sales force and channel partners.

