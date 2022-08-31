Multicultural Friendship Celebrated at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles

Sharing diverse ways of life and the common-sense values of The Way to Happiness that promote peace and cooperation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibrant music, colorful traditional costumes and the unique cuisine of Mexico, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka transformed a gathering at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles into a cross-cultural celebration. There was poetry, music and dance. And despite different cultures, the artistry and enthusiasm were universal.

Diverse cultures gathered at the Church of Scientology in the name of friendship. (PRNewswire)

Church of Scientology Los Angeles shares common-sense values of The Way to Happiness, promotes multicultural friendship

The program was hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in partnership with The Way to Happiness Foundation.

The occasion was International Day of Friendship, set aside by the United Nations in 2011 to foster "friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals" to "inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities."

The importance of this initiative was highlighted by the UN's report that conflict and violence is on the rise in the world today, emphasizing the importance of bridging differences.

The Church invited Naseema Qureshi, The Way to Happiness Ambassador for South Asia, to share the success she has had using The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living written by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. The book promotes friendship and mutual respect with such precepts as:

Set a Good Example

Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others

Try Not to Do Things to Others That You Would Not Like Them to Do to You

Try to Treat Others as You Would Want Them to Treat You.

Qureshi grew up in Pakistan in the political turbulence affecting her country in the 1960s—a time marked by terrorism and civil rioting. Early on, she began seeking answers to effectively guide society onto a path of peace and she found it in The Way to Happiness. Qureshi traveled to Sri Lanka as part of a disaster response team after the tsunami in 2005. Suffering from the devastation of the tsunami and decades of civil war, Sri Lanka was a nation in need of help.

An episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network documents how Qureshi used The Way to Happiness to help heal the rift caused by religious intolerance that had left such deep scars in Sri Lanka.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special program when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network in 2018. This episode is available at DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv , through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church of Scientology International