Seraph Appoints Jamie Headley as Director of Business Development

DETROIT, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraph , a supply chain, restructuring and manufacturing turnaround consultancy with a prominent presence in the automotive sector, announces the appointment of Jamie Headley as Director of Business Development. Jamie, who is based in Troy, Michigan, will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and helping the company continue to expand globally.

Jamie has over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and operations leading turnarounds, recoveries, and start-ups. She has held high level leadership positions such as Director of Operations, VP of Operations, and Director of Sales in multiple industries such as print, packaging, pharmaceutical, distribution and consulting.

"On behalf of the team, I am honored to welcome Jamie to our team. She is a purpose-driven leader who brings tremendous value to our organization with her robust experience in the fast-paced manufacturing industry. With this new appointment, Seraph demonstrates its commitment to recruiting top talent as we continue to expand our global reach," said Thomas Kowal, President at Seraph.

Prior to joining Seraph, Jamie held the position of Director of Business Development at Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center , a prestigious organization dedicated to helping Michigan's small and medium-sized manufacturers grow and prosper.

"It is a privilege to be part of Seraph. We have a talented and dedicated team working worldwide across multiple industries executing successful operational efficiency initiatives. I am excited to help the team to continue Seraph's trajectory of growth and to continue bringing exceptional ROI value to our clients," said Headley.

Jamie holds a BA in Corporate Communications as well as a Master of Business Administration from Dominican University.

About Seraph

A global enterprise consulting firm that partners with business leaders to handle their most complex supply chain, operations and manufacturing challenges delivering long-term operational and leadership improvements. Seraph has extensive on-site industry experience in the automotive, private equity, defense, medical device, electronics, energy infrastructure, and engineering sectors. The Seraph leadership team brings vast expertise across; crisis management, mergers, acquisitions, due-diligence, restructuring, turn-around services, product launches and logistics. Our four phase process has been proven to provide quick payback and positive ROI, which is measured throughout the customer engagement. Learn more at www.seraph.com and follow Seraph on LinkedIn.

