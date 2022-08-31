Third Option Shines Spotlight on Critical Race Theory

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Third Option applauds the courage of organizations like the National Institute of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for utilizing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to link transgenerational trauma—and the structural systems of oppression that cause it—to a myriad of measurable life-shortening health issues no longer attributable to debunked genetic claims of race. The significance of these findings, once fully comprehended, will be transformative; they scientifically verify both the existence and essentiality of individual Liberty, by enumerating the toxic effects of suppressing It.

Liberty can now be tied to the physical and mental/emotional health of each citizen, transforming healthcare into a reciprocal obligation that must be proactively administered. Justice is also something currently dispensed after individual Liberty has been compromised, so must undergo similar reevaluation. Liberty itself will face reexamination; when the Liberty of the few must be secured at the expense of the many, Liberty becomes a scarce resource, not an unalienable right, as originally promised.

Critical theories utilize critical thinking to 'critique' societal institutions; without such a mechanism, people basically have no recourse to improve the larger operating systems that sustain them. CRT replaces isolating dogma about race with inclusive arguments of intersectionality (meaning oppression is not 'personal' but 'intersects' all of society); seen this way, CRT unifies us, not divides us, as some would claim.

America is experiencing cognitive dissonance, that "results from holding two conflicting beliefs;" In current post-civil rights racial justice, four theories exist: Traditionalists (like Clarence Thomas) "believe the best way forward is with a clean slate," Reformists (like Cornel West) believe government should address inequities in "housing, food, health care and education," Limited Separatists (do-it-yourselfers like Geoffrey Canada of the Harlem Children's Zone) request only some initial government 'seed capital,' and critical race theorists (like Kimberlé Crenshaw) offer a new foundation of understanding about how societal power structures affect all of us, from health care to climate change. Critical theory has yet to offer a "clear roadmap to political action" (or praxis), but The Third Option has applied CRT toward solutions that prove all theories to be correct, not by seeking some middle ground, but through reevaluating Liberty based on the more sustainable resource of equal opportunity.

