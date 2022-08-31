TRIUMPH AWARDED WATER TANK SYSTEMS CONTRACT FROM DIEHL AVIATION

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Actuation Products and Services business has been awarded a ten year contract from Diehl Aviation to manufacture fluid flow controls. These components are used on board passenger aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and A330. TRIUMPH has performed this work at their location in Heiligenhaus, Germany facility since 2008.

"Having supported Diehl Aviation for more than a decade, TRIUMPH is proud to announce we have elevated our partnership to the next level with this long-term agreement to supply fluid flow controls," said Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products and Services. "This agreement strengthens the commitment and relationship between our two companies as we continue to provide industry-leading products and aftermarket support to the aviation market."

TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services is a leader in design, development, manufacture and support of complex electro-hydraulic and mechanical systems and equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. Products include actuators, pumps, motors, reservoirs, control valves and a wide range of mechanical controls for commercial and military aircraft. Our Actuation Products & Services business services customers around the world with ten manufacturing sites across North America and Europe.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators. More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

About Diehl Aviation

Diehl Aviation is a division of Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG and combines all aviation activities of Diehl Group under one roof. In the aviation industry, Diehl Aviation is a leading system supplier of aircraft system and cabin solutions. Its clients include leading aircraft manufacturers Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, military partners, manufacturers of eVTOL aircraft as well as airlines and operators of commercial and business aircraft worldwide.

