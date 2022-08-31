Venator - strengthening commitment to sustainability

WYNYARD, UK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venator has strengthened its commitment to sustainability, elevating responsibility for this important topic to the highest level within its business. Publishing its second sustainability report, Venator has appointed Rob Portsmouth as Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Environment, Health & Safety (EHS). Heike van de Kerkhof will oversee the company's environmental efforts at the Board level. The changes come as Venator, a leading manufacturer of titanium dioxide and performance additives, prepares to increase focus on its sustainability efforts – building on work conducted to date. Over the past year, Venator has:

Liaised with its stakeholders to find out which environmental, social and governance issues matter most to them – pinpointing the highest-priority focus areas for its business

Made a concerted effort to measure its full carbon footprint by incorporating Scope 3 impacts into its assessments and aligned its reporting to GRI standards

Signed the UN Global Compact

Appointed KPMG to assist with the development of its decarbonization program

Looking ahead, Venator's leadership team is now defining a series of sustainability targets and the business is also forming a Sustainability Council.

Simon Turner, President and CEO of Venator, said: "Sustainability has always been top of mind at Venator. Now we're putting it at the heart of our business. We've already made great progress but there's still much to accomplish. For Venator, there are two sides to the coin when it comes to sustainability. We want to remain at the vanguard of innovation, making products that can help our customers address pressing sustainability issues and keep them at the cutting edge of their business. Equally important is striving to make our products as sustainably as possible. We're committed to both aspects of this journey, conscious that what we do today will impact the world tomorrow."

Venator's existing commitment to sustainability is reflected throughout its 2021 sustainability report where there are numerous examples of the growing number of sustainable products it makes; contributing to the circular economy; and engaging in local community projects. Recent highlights include:

Launching HOMBITAN ® LQ – a new liquid pigment masterbatch technology for delustering PET fibres from plastic bottles so it can be re-spun into polyester for new consumer products

Altering a process used in the manufacture of ultramarine blue, violet and pink pigments at its Comines plant in France to significantly reduce energy consumption and CO 2 emissions

Implementing initiatives to save energy, water and steam consumption at its Taicang site near Shanghai which produces black, red and yellow iron oxide

Supporting the local community around the Teluk Kalong manufacturing site in Malaysia after flash flooding destroyed local homes

Helping the Tees Valley Wildlife Trust improve Greenabella Marsh nature reserve adjacent to the Greatham site in the UK, enabling it to gain Special Protection Area (SPA) status

Installing charging points for electric and hybrid vehicles at Greatham to encourage staff to use carbon-free, non-polluting transportation

Monitoring operational impact on the Tiger Bay area of the South China Sea through regular surveys highlighting the thriving marine life and biodiversity adjacent to our site

About Venator

Venator is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products that comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. We market our products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments: Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO 2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments and timber treatment businesses. Based in Wynyard, U.K., Venator employs approximately 3,500 associates and sells its products in more than 110 countries.

