Asthana Appointed to President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection announced today that PJM President and CEO Manu Asthana has been appointed to the President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC). Asthana was selected yesterday to join the NIAC, which was established to help reduce physical and cyber risks and to improve the security and resilience of the nation's critical infrastructure.

"I am honored to be appointed to this role at such a pivotal and transformational time in the energy industry's history," Asthana said. "At PJM, we understand the critical importance that electricity plays in the daily lives of Americans, and our top priority is the reliability and safety of the electric grid."

Since its establishment in 2001, the NIAC has addressed issues including: improving intelligence information-sharing across government and industry; identifying and reducing complex cyber risks; and better preparing for and responding to disruptions that can ripple across multiple infrastructure systems. It is the only executive council that examines critical infrastructure security and resilience and provides recommendations to the president.

Asthana oversees the largest power grid in North America and one of the largest electricity markets in the world. He's responsible for the reliable operations, competitive markets and transmission planning for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia. Under his leadership, PJM has implemented significant risk management reforms and established a clear path for defining the grid operator's role in the energy transition to a cleaner, more efficient grid while maintaining reliable electric service.

Asthana earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Benjamin Franklin Scholar and a Joseph Wharton Scholar. He is active in the community, serving on the board of directors for The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and the Texas Children's Hospital Board of Trustees.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 85,103 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

