EmpowerMe Wellness to Acquire ONR Therapy

EmpowerMe to Become One of the Nation's Largest Providers of Therapy for Senior Living

ST. LOUIS and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmpowerMe Wellness, a St. Louis, MO-based integrated healthcare provider serving senior living communities nationwide, has announced the acquisition of ONR, an Austin, TX-based physical, occupational, and speech therapy services provider. Due to take effect in the coming weeks, this acquisition will position EmpowerMe as one of the largest providers of therapy services for senior living in the United States.

With this acquisition, EmpowerMe Wellness can extend its integrated healthcare services to 100K seniors in 36 states.

EmpowerMe will retain ONR's current management teams, corporate office, and employees. As the two companies integrate their systems and processes, ONR will continue to operate under the ONR name in many of the communities they currently serve. However, in the coming months, their programs will be rebranded as EmpowerMe Wellness in some locations.

Together, EmpowerMe and ONR will serve senior living communities across 36 states, with 2,880 combined team members working to improve the lives of more than 100,000 seniors.

Currently, ONR's 1,364 team members provide therapy services to senior living communities across 27 states. A trusted name in therapy throughout the West Coast, Southwest, and beyond, ONR's footprint complements EmpowerMe's greater market positioning in the Midwest and Southeast.

"We are excited and honored to establish this important partnership with ONR," said Josh Stevens, founder and CEO of EmpowerMe Wellness. "I have tremendous respect and admiration for Jill Capela, a pioneer in our industry who founded ONR in 1988. We share a commitment to improving the lives of seniors everywhere, and this partnership enables us to advance our mission together."

The acquisition is mutually beneficial for both organizations and transformative for the senior living industry. As a tech-enabled, integrated healthcare provider, EmpowerMe will be able to offer ONR communities a variety of new health and wellness services, including diagnostic lab testing and pharmacy services. In addition, EmpowerMe will expand investment in recruiting and staffing at ONR communities to increase access to care for the residents they serve, and ONR's extensive therapy expertise with skilled nursing populations paves the way for the delivery of services to higher acuity levels of care in more communities.

This acquisition expands on EmpowerMe's exponential growth over the past two years, during which they launched multiple new healthcare service lines while partnering with more than 500 communities across the country.

