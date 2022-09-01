KBR Awarded NOVASTAR Contract through Xandar Joint Venture for U.S. Air Force

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that Xandar, LLC, a KBR joint venture, has been awarded a $4.8 billion ceiling multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) Scientific and Technical Information Analytic Capability Support (NOVASTAR).

KBR, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Under this contract, Xandar LLC will provide NASIC with support for research, development, and sustainment of new and existing hardware, systems and software capabilities enabling scientific and technical intelligence production for the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense and national level intelligence efforts through 2033.

Xandar LLC combines KBR, NASIC's trusted Advanced Technical Exploitation Program prime, with NASK, a small business performer with a history of prime support to NASIC and the intelligence community. KBR serves as the mentor in the joint venture, which is designed to enhance the capabilities of protégé firms.

"Xandar's broad technical capabilities and strong understanding of the customer's mission make us the right partner to support NASIC in meeting both the known and unforeseen challenges of the future," said KBR Government Solutions U.S. President Byron Bright. "We bring the highly skilled, analytically agile workforce NASIC needs to achieve its vision for the next decade and to lay the technology foundation necessary to solve global security challenges deep into the 21st century."

Xandar will provide agile and innovative resource capabilities supporting technical analysis in the intelligence community, turning innovation into intelligence products, and constantly improving productivity in technical analysis product generation.

"Xandar is the natural alignment of NASK and KBR with a demonstrated, seamless ability to work together to advance the NASIC mission. NASIC's need to counter rapidly evolving threats requires the agility of a small company plus the power and scope of a large company," said NASK President Peter Zurbach. "Xandar is perfectly constructed to meet NASIC's requirements moving forward."

The Xandar team will support NASIC's mission to discover and characterize air, space, missile, forces and cyber threats to enable full-spectrum, multi-domain operations; drive weapon system acquisition; and inform national defense policy.

About NASK

NASK deploys personnel globally for on-site software development and analytics, supporting satellite, airborne and terrestrial environments. We designed and developed the applications that form the basis for most of the geolocation platforms currently in use in the community.

In addition to our catalog, which includes an assortment of existing SIGINT capabilities and solutions, we embrace agile methodologies to respond to QRCs and rapid prototyping requests based on our customers' unique needs.

We developed the premiere analytics enablement framework for the Intelligence Community, and continue to provide maintenance, development, outreach, analytic support and training.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

The company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KBR, Inc.