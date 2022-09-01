TCL Upgrades TCL NXTWEAR S Wearable Display Glasses and Announces New Global Brand Ambassadors at IFA 2022

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL , a pioneer in display technology and affordable, premium smart experiences, makes two major announcements at IFA 2022: upgrades to TCL NXTWEAR S wearable display glasses, enhanced for greater comfort and convenience. Plus, three international football stars join the company's global brand ambassador program to amplify TCL's communications during the 2022/2023 football season and beyond.

TCL NXTWEAR S (PRNewswire)

TCL NXTWEAR S upgrades

Offering an expansive and cinematic viewing experience, dual 1080p Micro OLED displays, front and correction lenses, TCL NXTWEAR wearable displays transform every commute, flight, or break into a personal cinema or private office. With TCL NXTWEAR S comes a series of upgrades to enrich the user experience.

Controls have been modified to make it easier to operate settings. Instead of looking for features on a smart device, volume is adjusted via a wheel on the left temple. Whilst the right temple dial controls brightness and 2D/3D mode switch. Accessibility is improved thanks to the new magnetic pogo-pin connector, positioned to the rear of the right temple to easily connect to smart devices and computers.

Display and sound receive a considerable boost in quality. TCL NXTWEAR S delivers more vivid and vibrant colors while reducing power consumption. Coupled with a redesigned speaker array for accurate, crisp sound, visuals and audio reach cinema-level clarity.

The redesigned bridge next to the skin improves comfort. The readjusted high and low frequency audio feature makes prolonged wear more enjoyable, perfect for watching blockbuster movies on long-haul flights uninterrupted.

"We have listened to customer and media feedback to enhance the smart display experience," commented Howie Li, General Manager of TCL Innovative Business Group. "TCL NXTWEAR S is proof TCL prioritizes consumer needs through constant innovation."

TCL NXTWEAR S will be available starting in Q4 2022 in selected regions.

TCL adds three world-class footballers to global brand ambassador team

TCL X Brand Ambassadors collaboration (PRNewswire)

Lining up with long-term Global Brand Ambassador Rodrygo Goes, is Spanish midfielder, Pedri González, French defender, Raphaël Varane, and English midfielder, Phil Foden. All four stars will feature in TCL's online and offline advertising campaigns and contribute exclusive content to TCL's channels during the 2022/2023 season and throughout next year.

These partnerships demonstrate TCL's commitment to connect with audiences through technology and sport. Activations will cover competitions for clubs and national teams, running in tandem with TCL's sponsorship of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

"We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding talents as TCL brand ambassadors," commented Stefan Streit, CMO for TCL Communication. "These partnerships reinforce TCL's commitment to 'Inspire Greatness' through sport and community activities, which mirrors our dedication to bring high-quality products and experiences to our customers."

To learn more about TCL's upcoming announcements, and for details on the products covered in this release, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html

Media Contact:

tclpress@tcl.com

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For more than 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html .

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.