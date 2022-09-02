G FUEL, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and Adult Swim Explore the Universe with "Rick and Morty"-Inspired Unstable Portal Fluid Energy Drink Flavor

G FUEL Unstable Portal Fluid Collector's Boxes available for pre-order at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL has teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Adult Swim to release the all-new, Rick and Morty inspired G FUEL flavor: Unstable Portal Fluid! G FUEL's Unstable Portal Fluid is a sweet, juicy, and sour Strawberry Limeade blend that hits the spot as you travel the universe, battle galactic alien bugs, or need a squanchy break! Unstable Portal Fluid Tubs and Collector's Boxes are now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com. Fans can place orders now ahead of the global premiere of Rick and Morty season six, debuting globally and across the multiverse starting on Sunday, September 4.

Inside the new G FUEL Unstable Portal Fluid Collector's Box is a 40-serving tub featuring a full cast of characters from Rick and Morty, as well as a 16 oz Shaker Cup with our titular duo escaping via portal into their next exciting adventure!

G FUEL Unstable Portal Fluid is sugar free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"No one will ever match the creative genius of Rick Sanchez, and you might not be able to travel through our Portals, but the flavor scientists at G FUEL have created a wild taste adventure to celebrate Rick and Morty as it kicks off its sixth season," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan.

Rick and Morty is the Emmy-award-winning half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), Sarah Chalke (Firefly Lane), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek). The series is created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.

Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all US cable in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Since launch, Rick and Morty ranks as one of the top series for HBO Max, both domestically and globally. Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10B times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming.

Seasons 1-5 are now available to screen on HBO Max.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 341,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Summit1G, xQc, Ghost Gaming, Activision, VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

