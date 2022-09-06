Arbor Capital Adds Two Top Advisors to its Growing Anchorage RIA Team

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Capital, named one of the 'Top 50 Growers in the Country' by Citywire RIA, continues to grow its footprint in Alaska. Most recently, the firm hired two top financial advisors: Matt Knell and Paul Hurley.

Matt Knell, CFP®, a 20-year resident of Alaska, joins Arbor Capital with more than 18 years of financial planning, retirement plan consulting, and investment management experience. Knell earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University and his MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University. He serves as a board member and Secretary for the Alaska Zoo and is an active member of the Anchorage Estate Planning Council.

Paul Hurley, AAMS® joins Arbor Capital with more than 19 years of banking, investment management, and ERISA plan consulting experience, specializing in Native Corporations in Alaska. Hurley earned the Accredited Asset Management Specialist designation, which helps him guide his clients through complex financial planning conversations. As an Alaska Native raised in Bristol Bay, Hurley is passionate about improving financial literacy throughout Alaska and helping Alaska Native organizations support their leadership, staff, and communities.

Both Knell and Hurley will be based at Arbor Capital headquarters at the Dimond Center in Anchorage, Alaska. The addition of these seasoned professionals will allow the firm to better serve its current client base, as well as to grow its retirement planning capabilities with Alaska Native Corporation retirement plan participants and wealth management clients alike.

Arbor Capital offers wealth management, investment management, and retirement planning consulting services in Alaska and across the United States. For more information on Arbor Capital's ESG investing strategy visit arborcapital.io or reach out to the team for a complimentary portfolio review by emailing info@arborcapital.io.

