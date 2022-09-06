Cano Health Files Form S-3 Registration Statements to Replace Prior S-1 Registration Statements; No Issuance or Sale by Cano Health

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO) today announced that it has filed two registration statements on Form S-3 (the "S-3 Registration Statements") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that replace prior registration statements on Form S-1. The filing of the S-3 Registration Statements is administrative in nature and is intended to convert the prior registration statements on Form S-1 into registration statements on Form S-3 so that the Company can incorporate all future SEC filings by reference into the S-3 Registration Statements. The prior S-1 registration statements required periodic amendments to remain current. No additional shares are being registered or offered under the S-3 Registration Statements.

The S-3 Registration Statements relate to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257445), originally filed with the SEC on June 25, 2021, as amended, and declared effective by the SEC on July 21, 2021, and a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-258786), originally filed with the SEC on August 12, 2021, as amended, and declared effective by the SEC on October 8, 2021, with post-effective amendments to each registration statement being declared effective on April 11, 2022. The S-3 Registration Statements have been filed with the SEC but have not yet become effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws or any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 280,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,500 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in nine states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

