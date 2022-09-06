Crypto Games AG takes Backgammon to the metaverse on Concordium blockchain

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Games AG is announcing the development of CryptoGammon, a blockchain-based backgammon, on the Concordium Blockchain.

With Concordium's commitment to confidentiality and accountability, the possibilities of how backgammon could evolve in the metaverse are endless. Players will participate in tournaments and test their skills against people from all over the world in a secure environment provided by Concordium and its ID-framework.



In accordance with Concordium and Crypto Games AG's sustainability efforts, players will also have the opportunity to trade unique NFTs in-game on the net-zero carbon emission NFT marketplace SpaceSeven, as well as compete for prizes in the native Concordium cryptocurrency CCD.

"By harnessing Concordium's pioneering ID layer technology, Crypto Games AG will be able to develop CryptoGammon, a p2p skill-based gambling game, in a responsible, secure, and compliant way, ensuring that players meet age requirements and can otherwise be banned" says Kapil Kumar Chairman of 9HZ.

Backgammon will be the first out of many games that Crypto Games AG will develop in a partnership with 9HZ, an ISO 9001:2010 certified leading software development company with more than 1800 launched projects, hundreds of developers with extensive Rust experience, and a state-of-the-art NFT game development division with 65 NFT games app developers and over 650 NFT games.

"CryptoGammon serves as a perfect example that classic games, deeply rooted in history, can join the blockchain space to innovate and develop new opportunities. In the case of CryptoGammon, blockchain makes it possible for you to compete with anyone from anywhere in the world for a prize you agree on. Concordiums ID-Layer provides a safe and transparent platform, ensuring that players meet age requirements and can transact in confidence and trust", says Lars Seier Christensen, Chairman of Concordium Foundation.

Crypto Games AG has been awarded the 'Free and Open Grant' by the Concordium Foundation for the development of CryptoGammon on Concordium Blockchain. An ambitious project that aims to fund projects that support the Concordium Ecosystem.

