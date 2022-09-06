OPEI's TurfMutt Foundation Renews Partnership with CBS Shows Mission Unstoppable, Lucky Dog

Production Team will film during National Dog Adoption Event, Lucky's Mutt Madness

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI)'s TurfMutt Foundation is proud to announce a renewed partnership with Mission Unstoppable and Lucky Dog on CBS. Both shows are produced by Hearst Media Production Group.

Lucky’s Mutt Madness mission aligns well with Lucky Dog, an Emmy award winning show whose hosts rescue unwanted pups and place them with loving families and which has been part of the CBS Saturday morning lineup for nine seasons. The TurfMutt Foundation sponsored pet-friendly backyard makeovers and viewer tips in Lucky Dog, from 2015-2019 and again in 2022. Pictured, a backyard makeover earlier this year. (PRNewswire)

Filming begins this fall at Lucky's Mutt Madness, a national dog adoption event held during Equip Exposition.

Filming begins this fall at Lucky's Mutt Madness, a national dog adoption event held during Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, in Louisville, Kentucky, October 18-21.

"We're thrilled to be working again with Mission Unstoppable and Lucky Dog, and welcome them to Equip Exposition and Mutt Madness this year," said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. "The energy and innovation in our industry are off the charts right now as America has renewed its commitment to outdoor living over the last few years. Our mission to make that outdoor life easier and more powerful aligns well with both shows."

The TurfMutt Foundation and its spokesdog, Mulligan, the "TurfMutt," are dedicated to educating people on ways to create purposeful and environmentally-responsible living landscapes that everyone, including pets and wildlife, can enjoy. It also supports animal rescue, rehabilitation and adoption, including sponsoring Lucky's Mutt Madness in conjunction with the Kentucky Humane Society.

Kiser adds, "Mutt Madness connects dogs needing homes with the very people who create the amazing landscapes families and their pets enjoy. Every year more than a dozen dogs find their forever home with an Equip Expo attendee through our event."

The TurfMutt Foundation also sponsored a May 2022 episode on careers in tree care on Mission Unstoppable, an educational series featuring women on the cutting edge of science and technology. The climbing arborists featured previously on the show will also be at Equip Expo demonstrating climbing skills in a live tree set up in Freedom Hall.

Equip Exposition is the sixth largest trade show in the United States with a million square feet of exhibit space including a 30 acre Outdoor Demo Yard at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) and is attended by more than 20,000 people. Lucky's Mutt Madness will be held Thursday, October 20 at the show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Freedom Hall at the KEC.

About TurfMutt

TurfMutt was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Through education partners such as Weekly Reader, Discovery Education and Scholastic, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." Today, TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat was featured in the 2017-2020 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

For more than a decade, the TurfMutt Foundation has advocated the importance of managed landscapes and other green space as critical to human health and happiness and the importance of these green spaces for wildlife food and habitat. More information is available at www.TurfMutt.com (PRNewsfoto/TurfMutt Foundation) (PRNewswire)

