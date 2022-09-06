Wisconsin Cheeses Continue Winning Streak at World Dairy Expo Dairy Product Competition

Grand Champion Mascarpone Hails from Lake County Dairy Schuman Cheese

MADISON, Wis., Sep. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Competition after competition, Wisconsin Cheesemakers continue their winning streak taking top prize -- grand champion -- and 84 total awards at World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Competition, August 25, 2022.

"Thanks to this state's great dairy heritage, and more than 180 years of cheesemaking, Wisconsin continually achieves high honors for dairy products showcasing traditional methods mixed with new innovations," says Suzanne Fanning Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

Key wins at the 2022 World Dairy Expo Dairy Product Competition include:

Cheese and Butter Grand Champion goes to Cello Mascarpone created by Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin .

Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies win nearly 30% of all awards with 29 first place awards, 29 second place awards and 25 third place awards.

4 Wisconsin cheese and dairy companies -- Foremost Farms USA , Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese, Kemps LLC, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company-- win 6 or more awards, 8 companies win four or more awards, and 32 companies win one or more award.

First place Wisconsin Cheese winners include Alpinage Cheese LLC with washed rind, semi-hard alpine style raclette; Crave Brothers Farmstead with cheddar curds and marinated fresh mozzarella; Foremost Farms with smoked Provolone and salted butter; Kingston Creamery with smoked blue; LaClare Creamery with Chandoka; Lactalis with Feta; Lake Country Dairy Schuman Cheese with Cello Artisan Copper Kettle parmesan wheel, Cello smoky pepper fontina and Cello mascarpone; Land O Lakes with sharp cheddar; Masters Gallery Foods with shredded parmesan; Pine River Pre Pack with Swiss and Almond Cold Pack; Prairie Farms Dairy - White Hill Cheese with baby Swiss wheel; Ron's Wisconsin Cheese with mozzarella string; Saxon Creamery with Snowfields. To view a full listing of awards visit www.worlddairyexpo.com.

This year's contest received a record number 1,560 entries for cheese, butter, fluid milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, ice cream, sour cream, sherbet, cultured milk, sour cream dips, whipping cream, whey and other products from dairy processors throughout North America. On October 4, the contest's auction will be held at World Dairy Expo in Madison, at which time all category 1st place winners will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds going to scholarships for students pursuing the dairy industry.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at wisconsindairy.org.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.

