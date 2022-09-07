Fox Pest Control Debuts on Utah Fast 50

Logan-based pest control company ranks No. 22 on annual list of fastest-growing companies in the state

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Pest Control announced today that it is ranked No. 22 on Utah Business's annual list of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the state. The company learned of this news at a recent in-person event hosted by the publication.

"Making the Fast 50 is very exciting for all of us at Fox Pest Control," shared Mike Romney, co-founder and co-CEO of Fox Pest Control. "The growth it takes to appear on the Fast 50 list is nothing short of amazing. It's an honor to be recognized for our successes and we're grateful for everyone who helped get our company to where it is today."

Founded in 2012 by Mike Romney and Bryant White, Fox Pest Control has become one of the leading pest control companies in the country. Headquartered in Logan, Utah, Fox Pest Control operates more than 30 different branches, bringing superior pest control services to homeowners in 13 states. Today, the company employs more than 1,000 individuals and has helped more than 385,000 homeowners eliminate and protect their home against pests.

Fox Pest Control's impressive growth has earned the company several prestigious recognitions in 2022, including securing the No. 13 spot on the list of Top 100 Pest Control Companies ; ranking No. 40 on the third annual Inc. 5000 Rocky Mountain list; and a second-consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list .

"At Fox Pest Control we focus on our people, helping build up the leaders of tomorrow and have established a network of amazing professionals that look at the bigger picture," shared Bryant White, co-founder and co-CEO of Fox Pest Control. "By focusing on people, and ensuring that they are not only capable, but strong, talented leaders, we've been able to grow quickly and without hesitation. Knowing that you've got the best team, makes doing everything else in business a whole lot easier."

To keep the momentum going, Fox Pest Control is actively looking for talented individuals to join the Fox Family. To learn more about job opportunities at Fox Pest Control, visit the company's career page .

To learn more about Fox Pest Control, visit fox-pest.com .

About Fox Pest Control

Fox Pest Control operates more than 30 branches in 13 states, bringing superior pest control services to homeowners. The company currently ranks #13 on Pest Control Technology's Top 100 Pest Control Companies in 2022 and has appeared on the Inc. 5000 List for the past two years. Learn more about Fox Pest Control at fox-pest.com .

