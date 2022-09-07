Panasonic Introduces Compact, Lightweight LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 (S-S18) for the LUMIX S Series

New 18mm Lens is LUMIX's fifth addition to F1.8 series based on L-mount System Standard and Fits the S5, LUMIX's smallest full-frame model

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to introduce a new large-aperture ultra-wide fixed focal length lens, the LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 (S-S18), as the fifth addition to the series of F1.8 large-aperture lenses based on the L-Mount system standard. The large-aperture LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 (S-S18) boasts high optical performance passing the quality standard of professional use despite its compact size. Ultra-wide 18mm perspective provides versatile ways of use at different shooting distances. In a long shot, it captures more foreground or background elements to deliver a dynamic impression into the image. It is possible to add artistic expression to the foreground subject using rich perspective by shooting from a short distance.

A total of five F1.8 fixed focal length lenses from the LUMIX S Series including the 85mm (S-S85), 50mm (S-S50), 35mm (S-S35), 24mm (S-S24) and the new 18mm (S-S18) lens feature a common size and position of control parts to provide practical advantages in use. The center of gravity of these lenses is almost the same so that it is easy to exchange lenses quickly with minimum balance adjustment when the camera is on a gimbal. Common filters can also be used thanks to the same diameter. The descriptive performance of these lenses is also consistent. Covering virtually any framing and composition, use of these five LUMIX S F1.8 fixed focal length lenses will suffice for filmmaking with minimum workflow and post-production process.

The LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 is comprised of thirteen lens elements in twelve groups including three aspherical lenses, three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses, one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens and one UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index) lens. The use of three aspherical lenses realizes both high descriptive performance and beautiful bokeh, which are common advantages to the series of all F1.8 lenses. The three ED lenses effectively suppress chromatic aberration. It is suitable for versatile situations including landscapes, astrophotography and architecture photography taking advantage of the ultra wide angle of view. It can also be used for close-up shots thanks to the minimum focusing distance of 0.18m.

The LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 is capable of smooth, silent operation to work with the camera's high-speed, high-precision contrast AF system with the sensor drive at max.240 fps. For the non-linear setting, focus is shifted with a variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring while focus is shifted with a designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring for the linear setting. Sensitivity (the amount of focus shift per rotational quantum) can be selected from 90 to 360 degrees by 30 degrees to enable intended focus operation*1. The LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. Together with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, professional quality video can be recorded.

With its approximately 12-ounce compact size and light weight, the LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 features stunning mobility to fit the S5, LUMIX's smallest full-frame model. The rugged dust/splash-resistant*2 design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 14 degrees Fahrenheit for high mobility. The filter diameter is 67 mm, with a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

Panasonic and L-Mount system alliance is committed to the development of L-Mount lenses for the further expansion of its lineup to fulfill the needs of customers.

*1 The maximum sensitivity differs by camera model, from 1080 degrees on BS1H (as of September 2022) .

*2 Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

L-Mount is a trademark or registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

