Rally House Launches New Storefront in Cincinnati Area

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House is pleased to announce a new store in Liberty Township, just north of Cincinnati, OH. Rally House Liberty Center is ideal for fans, residents, and visitors just outside of the metropolitan area. Here, shoppers can browse an abundance of locally inspired apparel alongside team gear for various favorites like the Bengals, Reds, Buckeyes, and Bearcats.

Rally House was eager to sprout a new storefront north of Cincinnati, giving more fans access to all that the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer has to offer. "The great people of Liberty Township deserve to have somewhere they can count on for quality sports apparel and unique hometown gear," describes District Manager Teri Hauenschild. "And Rally House Liberty Center is excited to step into that role and provide a fun shopping experience for all the dedicated fans in the area!"

Rally House Liberty Center is stocked full of apparel and merchandise from the top brands. Visitors will get to shop stand-out products from their favorite vendors, like Nike, Adidas, New Era, and '47. There's also a wide variety of professional and collegiate teams available at this Rally House location, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bearcats, Kentucky Wildcats, Dayton Flyers, and more.

Considering Cincinnati's vibrant culture and many attractions, Rally House Liberty Center offers a vast selection of local apparel featuring one-of-a-kind designs and area-specific themes. Customers can shop localized merchandise for Skyline Chili, the Cincinnati Zoo, Glier's Goetta, and other popular establishments.

The Rally House Liberty Center team aims for nothing less than outstanding customer service to ensure every visit is successful and enjoyable. There's also a broad assortment of products available online at www.rallyhouse.com, which can be shipped to all 50 states for maximum convenience.

The latest store news and updates can be found at www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-liberty-center or by following Rally House Liberty Center on Facebook (@RallyLibertyCenter) and Instagram (@rallylibertycenter).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 125+ locations across 13 states.

