Trimble to Host 2022 Investor Day

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will host an Investor Day today, beginning at 9:00 am MST, at the Company's Westminster, Colorado campus. The event will be available via a live webcast at http://investor.trimble.com , and a replay will be available thereafter.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Painter and Chief Financial Officer, David Barnes, along with other members of Trimble's executive management team will provide an in-depth overview of Trimble's Connect and Scale strategy and related business and financial objectives.

"We are pleased to provide the investment community an in-depth overview of our customer-centric Connect and Scale strategy, which differentiates by leveraging our breadth and depth across served industries with our unique ability to connect the physical and digital worlds," said Rob Painter, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our asset-light business model is focused on increasing recurring revenue as a basis to provide customers continuous value delivery."

Painter continued, "Trimble serves industries that improve how we live, eat and move for a better quality of life and a better world. The industries we serve are underserved and underpenetrated, and in need of solutions that deliver productivity, safety, quality, transparency and environmental sustainability. We are in the early innings of deploying our Connect and Scale strategy across all of our businesses and I am excited about the progress our team has made to date, particularly our early success in Buildings and Infrastructure with Trimble Construction One. We have a long runway ahead and I am confident that we will achieve our long-term goals and will continue to drive profitable growth and further create stakeholder value."

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations about our future financial and operational results, our product roadmaps and expectations about growth in the industry segments that we operate, and whether we obtain our science-based targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to change, and actual results may materially differ due to certain risks and uncertainties. The Company's results may be adversely affected if the Company is unable to market, manufacture and ship new products, obtain new customers, successfully execute our business and growth strategy, effectively integrate new acquisitions or consummate divestitures in a timely manner. The Company's results would also be negatively impacted by deterioration in economic conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain shortages and disruptions, competitor pricing not rising to match increasing costs, as well as general inflationary pressures, resulting in increases in costs and reduced revenue, adverse geopolitical developments and the potential impact of volatility and conflict in the political and economic environment, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its direct and indirect impact on our business, weakening in the macroeconomic environment, foreign exchange fluctuations, the pace we transition our business model towards a subscription model, and the imposition of barriers to international trade and other regulatory changes. Any failure to achieve predicted results could negatively impact the Company's revenue, cash flow from operations, operating income and other financial results. The Company's financial results will also depend on a number of other factors and risks detailed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement contained herein. These statements reflect the Company's position as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change of events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

