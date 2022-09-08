ADVATIX enables eCommerce growth with digital transformation of supply chains; bags spot on Inc 5000 list 2 years in a row

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced that ADVATIX ranked 609 on this year's prestigious list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the USA. ADVATIX was also ranked 493 last year as a leading supply chain and logistics growth enabler. This sustained growth results from the company's mission to help businesses scale up using digital transformation, advanced ADVATIX Cloud Suite technology, and ADVATIX's "boots on the ground" industry experts.

"I am grateful to our client companies for their faith in us and for giving us the opportunity to be part of their growth stories. It is also truly an honor to work with our global team of the industry's finest and find ADVATIX back on the list with the fastest growing companies in America. It motivates us to continue making a difference in the Supply Chain space," said Manish Kapoor, Founder & CEO of ADVATIX.

ADVATIX was founded just over four years ago and has been providing advanced strategies and supply chain solutions that are focused on helping businesses accelerate growth in eCommerce, ultra-fast delivery, ship from store, and omni-channel experience. The team at ADVATIX is composed of leading industry experts with extensive experience in operations, logistics, and technology. The ADVATIX Cloud Suite technology sets a new bar in the industry for enabling eCommerce fulfillment, logistics, and inventory planning.

Nick Vyas, the Founding Executive Director at the Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute at University of Southern California (USC), said, "Having observed Manish on our board and ADVATIX help several businesses scale up over the past few years, it is no surprise that they are continuing to grow. The team, solutions, and the technology ADVATIX has developed have been game changing for businesses needing digital transformation of their supply chains. I expect to see continuous innovations from ADVATIX."

With offices in North America, Latin America, and Asia, ADVATIX plans to continue expanding their global footprint. Digital transformation needs the right solution design, LEAN processes, industry best practices for operations, a strong team, and technology that differentiates. ADVATIX solutions are comprehensive to ensure success. It also supports ongoing operations with its global command center for supply chain and customer experience.

Contact:

Vineeta Tyagi

vtyagi@advatix.com

About ADVATIX

ADVATIX, Inc. is one of the leading providers of eCommerce Supply Chain and Logistics solutions. ADVATIX is based in Westlake Village, CA with a global technology hub in New Delhi, India and a LATAM office in Santiago, Chile. The company currently serves customers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.ADVATIX.com or email contact@ADVATIX.com .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780681/Advatix_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Advatix Inc.