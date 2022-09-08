BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA'S BANKRUPTCY PLAN IS APPROVED

LOS ANGELES , Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Official Tort Claimants' Committee (" TCC ") of the Boy Scouts of America is pleased to announce that on September 8, 2022 the Bankruptcy Court approved the Boy Scouts' chapter 11 plan of reorganization (" Plan "), establishing the overall framework for a Survivor trust that will evaluate and pay claims. Plan approval comes more than two and half years after the case was filed in a detailed 280-page Bankruptcy Court decision. The TCC is represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP.

"The TCC is proud to put this phase of the bankruptcy case to rest," said John Humphrey, Co-Chair of the TCC. He added that "The TCC has been fighting for Survivors for more than two and a half years and we are ready to move onto the next phase of the process so that the Settlement Trustee can be formally appointed and begin setting up the trust."

Doug Kennedy, Co-Chair of the TCC, remarked "I hope the Boy Scouts will immediately implement the Youth Protection measures that were part of the Plan. While the Plan is an extremely complicated document, the Youth Protection measures are straight-forward protocols designed to help ensure kids are safe. To that end, the Boy Scouts should not wait until the Plan is fully effective before putting them in place."

On September 15, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) , the TCC will hold a Town Hall to discuss the terms of the Plan, what they mean for Survivors, and the process of establishing the Settlement Trust that will administer Survivor claims.

Survivors and counsel can attend the Town Hall by logging onto or calling the following:

Zoom: https://pszjlaw.zoom.us/j/82272826295 (no registration required)

Dial-In by Telephone: 888-788-0099 (Toll Free), Webinar ID: 822 7282 6295. If asked for a "Participant ID," just press #

If you are not able to attend the Town Hall you can view a recording that will be posted on the TCC's website: http://www.tccbsa.com. In addition to Town Hall information, the TCC's website contains a variety of resources directed to Survivors.

More information on the restructuring can be found at https://www.tccbsa.com.

