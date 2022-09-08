Former U.S. State Department Defense Trade Controls Policy Analyst Maria Alejandra del-Cerro Rejoins Crowell & Moring

Focuses on export controls and compliance, as well as CFIUS matters

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Alejandra (Jana) del-Cerro rejoins Crowell & Moring as a partner in the International Trade and Government Contracts groups.

Del-Cerro returns to the firm from the U.S. Department of State, where she served as a Regulatory and Multilateral Affairs analyst in the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC)'s Policy office. In that role, del-Cerro collaborated in the amendment and interpretation of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and in advancing bilateral defense trade working groups' priorities.

At Crowell, del-Cerro will work closely with clients around the globe on all aspects of export compliance, including day-to-day counseling, developing internal controls, completing commodity jurisdiction and classification analysis, conducting export trainings, performing M&A due diligence and coordinating related regulatory submissions. She will advise clients on compliance with the unprecedented export controls and economic sanctions arising from the Russian government's invasion of Ukraine. Del-Cerro will also provide crucial export analysis to support clients through the CFIUS process, serving as an integral part of the Crowell CFIUS team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jana back to the firm. Her export controls experience at the State Department will provide tremendous value to clients as they navigate the ever expanding and shifting export control landscape," said John Brew, co-chair of the Crowell's International Trade Group.

Del-Cerro's experience covers a variety of industry sectors, from traditional aerospace and defense manufacturers, to multi-national software and technology companies and start-ups. She has regularly represented clients before the U.S. Departments of Commerce, State, and Treasury in responding to government inquiries, conducting internal compliance reviews, and in voluntary disclosures and enforcement investigations.

"Jana's skillset and experience are an important strategic fit given the substantial overlap between the government contracting regulatory areas and the export control regimes," said Stephen McBrady, co-chair of the firm's Government Contracts Group. "Jana's DDTC experience is particularly valuable to defense contractors navigating the ITAR, with respect to regulatory counseling, mandatory and voluntary disclosures, investigations and litigation."

Del-Cerro earned her law degree from the American University Washington College of Law and her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia. She also has a master's degree in international affairs from the American University School of International Service.

"Crowell has a very special culture—not only do the lawyers possess exceptional analytical strengths, the people and the firm's strong commitment to sponsoring diverse talent stand out," del-Cerro said. "Companies around the world are looking for advice as they navigate shifting global economic conditions. I look forward to once again working closely with the incredible lawyers at Crowell."

