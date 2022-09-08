Innoviz Selected by Leading Asia-based Automotive OEM to Serve as Direct LiDAR Supplier for Series Production Passenger Vehicles

Selection Represents Innoviz's Fourth Major Design Win and Second Nomination for Series Production of Passenger Vehicles as a Direct Supplier

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading provider of high-performance LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced that one of the leading Asia-based automotive OEMs has selected the Company to serve as its direct LiDAR supplier for series production passenger vehicles. Innoviz will supply InnovizTwo LiDAR sensor to position vehicles to upgrade to full L3 Automation.

The partnership is expected to generate revenues during fiscal year 2024.

"With this selection, we are continuing our momentum and further demonstrating Innoviz's capabilities as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading car makers and expanding to additional geographies," said Innoviz CEO and Co-Founder Omer Keilaf. "We are proud of the significant progress we have made, particularly in recent months, and well positioned to further strengthen and solidify our position as a leading supplier for autonomous vehicles. We look forward to supporting this new program with a fully featured solution for all levels of autonomous driving, paving the path to full L3 automation."

The selection represents Innoviz's fourth major design win and second nomination for series production of passenger vehicles as a direct supplier, and follows Innoviz's recently announced partnership with Volkswagen, through which Innoviz will work directly with Cariad SE, Volkswagen's automotive software company, to integrate the Company's technology into upcoming Volkswagen vehicles.

